ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Parade, Service Projects, Unity Walk and Cathedral Mass Set for King Day

By Steven Herbert, City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEP66_0kFyI5dm00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be marked Monday by the 38th Kingdom Day Parade, service projects, a Unity Walk in Santa Clarita, a program at the California African American Museum and a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The 3-mile parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just west of Western Avenue, proceed west to Crenshaw Boulevard and then south to Vernon Avenue, concluding near the K Line's Leimert Park Station. The theme is "America, the Best Hope of the World."

The grand marshal will be George C. Fatheree III, the leader of a team of attorneys who secured the return of Bruce's Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce nearly a century after it had been taken by Manhattan Beach as a result of racial animus.

This will be the first time the parade will be on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 2020. The 2021 parade was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 parade was initially canceled due to the severity of serious spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and rescheduled on June 20, the day the federal Juneteenth holiday was observed.

The USC Trojan Marching Band will participate in the parade for the first time along with the new all-Black majorette team Cardinal Divas of SC. The Los Angeles Unified School District All District High School Honor Band will also participate as will the marching bands from Centennial, Compton and Crenshaw high schools.

Other participants include equestrian units from the Equine Advisory Council, Elite Horseback Riders Club and Urban Saddles; the Crenshaw Christian Center Drill Team and Drumline, the Kim Eung Hwa Dance Company and Tommy the Clown, credited as the creator of the clown-based dance style krumping.

Dignitaries set to participate include Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell, Reps. Maxine Waters and Sydney Kamlager, Sen. Steve Bradford, Los Angeles City Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Curren Price, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and Board of Education member George J. McKenna III.

The parade will be broadcast by KABC-TV Channel 7 beginning at 11 a.m. and streamed on the parade's website, KingdomDayParade.org.

A variety of service projects is on tap throughout Los Angeles County to fulfill the goal set by Congress in 1994 to make the day a "day on, not a day off,"

The nonprofit volunteer action center L.A. Works will have a Day of Service from noon-3:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where volunteers will create urban greening kits and assemble disaster preparedness materials.

The event will also include a food festival with vegan food, the opportunity to learn about local efforts to combat climate change and a family zone with volunteer activities designed for children.

King spoke at the Coliseum in 1964.

The volunteer organization Big Sunday will conduct its 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Clothing Drive & Community Breakfast from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 24th St. Elementary School in South Los Angeles. Volunteers will collect and assemble 2,023 cold-weather clothing kits that include sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, scarves, gloves and socks for people who are struggling.

Big Sunday volunteers will also undertake several improvement projects for and with the 24th Street Elementary School community, including indoor mural and gardening projects, according to David Levinson, Big Sunday's founder and executive director.

Service projects in Long Beach organized by the leadership program Leadership Long Beach include:

-- a sock drive;

-- letter-writing to senior citizens;

-- pulling weeds, mulching areas to prevent weeds from resurfacing and planting native plants at Willow Springs Park;

-- planting succulents for participating businesses, painting planter boxes, picking up trash and street cleaning on Fourth Street;

-- picking up trash, painting the picnic area, restoring playground sand and pressure-washing the basketball courts at MacArthur Park;

-- painting trash cans in the Santa Fe Business Corridor;

-- watering the 100 baby trees planted in Long Beach's Westside in November; and

-- restoring sidewalks in Long Beach's Westside.

Santa Clarita will have its second annual Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 9 a.m. at Central Park, focusing on King's legacy and contributions to the nation.

Several speakers will celebrate King's life and work, encourage attendees to embrace King's core values of faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community and hope and participate in a day of service.

The theme of the program at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park for Martin Luther King Jr. Day is "MLK: A Legacy of Service."

A King study group session will be from 11 a.m.-noon, beginning with the playing of a recording of King's 1967 speech at Riverside Church in New York City, "Time to Break the Silence," followed by a group discussion about how his words relate to the present.

Storytellers from the Los Angeles Public Library will read children's books about King and how to build a better world from 12:30-1 p.m.

The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles will perform a tribute to King from 2-3 p.m.

The program also includes family activities, craft-making and food trucks.

A Mass commemorating King's call for service will be celebrated by Archbishop José H. Gomez at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 3 p.m.

In his proclamation declaring Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day President Joe Biden said, "On this day of commemoration, service and action, let us hold up a mirror to America and ask ourselves: `What kind of country do we want to be?'

"Will we honor Dr. King's legacy by rising together -- buttressed by each other's successes, enriched by each other's differences and made whole by each other's compassion? I believe we can.

"It will require constant care for our democracy, stubborn faith in this great experiment, and a commitment to stamping out discrimination in all forms. It will demand honest reflection about how far we have come and how far we have yet to go to be the best version of ourselves.

"But like Dr. King, I know that there is nothing beyond this nation's capacity and that we will fulfill the promise of America for all Americans - - perfecting the union we love and must protect."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave

The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

`Reset' in Talks to Settle LA Homelessness Lawsuit

After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge Tuesday agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is local government's lax response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mayor, L.A. City Council take steps to address homelessness

The sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are empty Wednesday morning. It's all a part of a bigger homeless discussion happening Wednesday in Washington, D.C.The empty sidewalks represent an early victory for L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's plan to tackle homelessness. Until last week, the area held a sprawling tent encampment, one of the city's oldest. But it has been completely cleared and power-washed.Approximately 100 people living in the encampment have been placed in housing.Wednesday, L.A. City Council members are expected to create a homelessness fund of about $50 million to help push the mayor's Inside Safe program, addressing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Closest Supermoon In 1,000 Years Will Darken LA’s Skies This Week

The first new moon of 2023 will take place on Saturday, January 21. On the very same night we’ll be getting a “supermoon,” which is when the moon is at its closest to the earth. But this isn’t any ordinary supermoon; it’s the closest the moon will be to earth in the past 992 years, as well as the closest it will be for another 345 years! A new moon may not be visible since it is passing between the earth and the sun, but the darkened skies (and a forecast of zero cloud cover) will be perfect for watching the stars. Some great spots for stargazing include Griffith Observatory, Topanga State Park, Malibu Creek State Park, and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. South Coast Botanic Garden is another good spot to take in the cosmos, especially with the Astra Lumina night walk currently taking place on their grounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy