FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
NBC Sports
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason
The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll “pretty fired up” with how draft sets up for Seahawks
The Seahawks’ season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but the team’s positioning for the upcoming draft helps cushion the blow. Seattle outperformed expectations this season and they have a bounty of picks to use to keep improving. They have multiple first- and second-round picks, including the fifth overall pick, as a result of the Russell Wilson trade and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that he and General Manager John Schneider are excited about what those selections can mean for the team.
NBC Sports
Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers
Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.
NBC Sports
Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win
The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social...
NBC Sports
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NBC Sports
How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1
Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence improvised his two-point conversion leap rather than running the called play
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and over the goal line before anyone could get to him, so that’s exactly what he did, even though the Jaguars had called a different play.
NBC Sports
Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff
Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
NBC Sports
Jones shares odd hunting dog analogy for Cowboys' playoff hopes
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't lack confidence when it comes to believing his team is a Super Bowl contender every season. However, heading into Dallas’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Jones used an interesting metaphor to describe his team’s mindset.
