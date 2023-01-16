Read full article on original website
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and the star quarterback is once again leaving all of his options open. Rodgers discussed his future during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He emphatically stated that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild... The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
London is calling for the Buffalo Bills in 2023. The time and date is yet to be decided, but the Bills will be one of three teams to play in London in 2023. The others will be the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who traditionally one game a year in London.
