Sam Hubbard traveled 123.6 yards on his 98-yard fumble return touchdown

Every game has it crucial moments, and there was no more crucial moment for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens than defensive end Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return touchdown with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to sneak the ball in for a touchdown, but he fumbled before he broke the plant, and Hubbard made the heroic play. The 98-yard play was the longest fumble recovery touchdown in postseason history.

As it turns out, Hubbard traveled longer than any NFL player this season in his quest for the end zone.

As ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out, this was another bad moment for a Baltimore football team. There had been one before.

In Russell’s case, it took him a day or two to reach the end zone… but a touchdown is a touchdown.