Cincinnati, OH

Bengals hang on as Ravens' last gasp falls to turf

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Buffalo next weekend.

The AFC North champs held on for a 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild-Card game on Sunday.

The game came down to the final play.

Tyler Huntley unleashed a prayer for the end zone and it was almost answered.

After the ball was tipped, James Proche II made a diving attempt to corral the ball.

He got one hand on it but could not catch the football and the Bengals had were moving on to Highmark Stadium.

Sam Hubbard gets credit for the game-winning touchdown, running 98 yards with a fumble recovery — the longest such play in NFL postseason history.

