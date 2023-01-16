Raptors 905 edge Skyforce in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. (SKYFORCE) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost just their second home game in the last seven in a 126-123 Elam Ending overtime contest at the Sanford Pentagon to Raptors 905.

Mychal Mulder (25 points on 8-18 FGA and six rebounds) and Jamaree Bouyea (25 points on 11-20 FGA, six assists and four rebounds) led the Skyforce (6-4) in the loss.

Sioux Falls got out to a 32-27 start to the opening period, behind 11 points on 3-7 3PA from Mulder. However, Raptors 905 (4-4) shot 50 percent of the field in the quarter (10-20 FGA and 3-6 3PA) to stick within striking distance.

905 scored 38 points in the second quarter and held the Skyforce to just 18.2 percent shooting from deep (2-11 3PA) and held a 65-60 lead.

The Force was able to cut the lead to just three after the third quarter, as eight-of-nine players to check in scored a basket. They trailed 94-91 with 12 minutes left.

The fourth quarter saw six lead changes and three ties. Bouyea scored 11 points on 4-6 FGA in the period. DJ Stewart (22 points on 9-21 FGA) made one free throw with 7.5 seconds left. Toronto Raptors two-way player Ron Harper Jr. (26 points on 9-15 FGA and seven rebounds) missed a three pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

The Elam Ending overtime was the first in franchise history for the Skyforce, as the NBA G League implemented the first-to-seven-point overtime period. Sioux Falls shot just 2-5 FTA in the period. David Johnson (11 points on 5-8 FGA) sunk a three pointer from the top of the key at 123-123 apiece to secure the third victory in the last four for Raptors 905. The Skyforce hosts the Lakeland Magic (5-3) on Tuesday and Thursday, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST.

