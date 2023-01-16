Raptors 905 edge Skyforce in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, S.D. (SKYFORCE) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost just their second home game in the last seven in a 126-123 Elam Ending overtime contest at the Sanford Pentagon to Raptors 905.
Mychal Mulder (25 points on 8-18 FGA and six rebounds) and Jamaree Bouyea (25 points on 11-20 FGA, six assists and four rebounds) led the Skyforce (6-4) in the loss.
Sioux Falls got out to a 32-27 start to the opening period, behind 11 points on 3-7 3PA from Mulder. However, Raptors 905 (4-4) shot 50 percent of the field in the quarter (10-20 FGA and 3-6 3PA) to stick within striking distance.
905 scored 38 points in the second quarter and held the Skyforce to just 18.2 percent shooting from deep (2-11 3PA) and held a 65-60 lead.
The Force was able to cut the lead to just three after the third quarter, as eight-of-nine players to check in scored a basket. They trailed 94-91 with 12 minutes left.
The fourth quarter saw six lead changes and three ties. Bouyea scored 11 points on 4-6 FGA in the period. DJ Stewart (22 points on 9-21 FGA) made one free throw with 7.5 seconds left. Toronto Raptors two-way player Ron Harper Jr. (26 points on 9-15 FGA and seven rebounds) missed a three pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
The Elam Ending overtime was the first in franchise history for the Skyforce, as the NBA G League implemented the first-to-seven-point overtime period. Sioux Falls shot just 2-5 FTA in the period. David Johnson (11 points on 5-8 FGA) sunk a three pointer from the top of the key at 123-123 apiece to secure the third victory in the last four for Raptors 905. The Skyforce hosts the Lakeland Magic (5-3) on Tuesday and Thursday, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0