Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
Man arrested for allegedly strangling and threatening to kill girlfriend multiple times
A man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend multiple times and refusing to let her leave the house in Sandy, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Murray family demands justice after fatal officer-involved shooting
A Murray family is demanding justice for their brother after he died in a shooting with police two summers ago.
kslnewsradio.com
Cache County inmate ‘walks away’ from work release program, police say
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man who escaped from a jail work-release program on Monday. Authorities ask that anyone with information on 21-year-old Tayson Marroquin contact the sheriff’s office or 911. According to Cache County Lt. Doyle...
KSLTV
Cache County inmate escapes custody after not showing up to work release program
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped custody. According to a 7:39 a.m. Facebook post, Tayson Marroquin, 21, was last seen leaving the Cache County Jail at 8 a.m. Monday. Lt. Doyle Peck...
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
midvalecity.org
Unified Police Department Sheriff Rosie Rivera & Midvale Precinct Chief Randy Thomas Present Team Citation Award
On December 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. dispatch received calls of a possible auto-pedestrian accident near 7568 South Bingham Junction. The Unified Police Department and Unified Fire Authority were dispatched. The victim was critically injured, and an off-duty nurse was providing emergency care. It soon became apparent the victim was injured as the result of a stabbing, not an auto accident. Witnesses recounted that a 4-year-old child was also taken in a vehicle by the stabbing suspect. The suspect and child were believed to have fled the area in a white SUV, and still missing.
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
ABC 4
Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
KSLTV
10th Circuit Court considers whether Salt Lake officers were justified in Palacios shooting
DENVER — A federal appeals court is now considering whether officers violated Barnardo Palacios-Carbajal’s constitutional rights when he was shot and killed in Salt Lake City in 2020 according to KSL.com. U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled on March 2, 2022, that Salt Lake police officers Neil Iversen...
kvnutalk
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
iheart.com
Bullet Hits Car In Boone County, Leaves Hood Without Hitting Driver
(Boone Co., IA) -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a car as it was driving down Highway 169 just south of Ogden last Friday night. Sheriff Andrew Godzicki says the woman driving the car first thought she was hit by a rock, but later saw the damage on her car.
SLC police investigating third auto-pedestrian crash in 24 hours
A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Sunday night in Salt Lake City in the third auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the city in 24 hours.
Nearly $350,000 in cash, jewelry stolen from Powderwood Drive condo in burglary
PARK CITY, Utah — An estimated $250,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry were stolen from a condo on Powderwood Drive yesterday. According to a shift report from the […]
Gephardt Daily
Man blocking traffic while ‘fiddling’ with what looked like a gun, arrested, but not without a fight
NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man as he “successfully” spit and kicked officers Friday after he was reportedly blocking rush hour traffic here at a busy thoroughfare. Officers responded just before noon to a report of the man in traffic...
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
SHOTS FIRED: Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to check security cameras
Deputies responded to a report of several shots fired Friday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
