Ogden, UT

Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
midvalecity.org

Unified Police Department Sheriff Rosie Rivera & Midvale Precinct Chief Randy Thomas Present Team Citation Award

On December 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. dispatch received calls of a possible auto-pedestrian accident near 7568 South Bingham Junction. The Unified Police Department and Unified Fire Authority were dispatched. The victim was critically injured, and an off-duty nurse was providing emergency care. It soon became apparent the victim was injured as the result of a stabbing, not an auto accident. Witnesses recounted that a 4-year-old child was also taken in a vehicle by the stabbing suspect. The suspect and child were believed to have fled the area in a white SUV, and still missing.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC 4

Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
LOGAN, UT
iheart.com

Bullet Hits Car In Boone County, Leaves Hood Without Hitting Driver

(Boone Co., IA) -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a car as it was driving down Highway 169 just south of Ogden last Friday night. Sheriff Andrew Godzicki says the woman driving the car first thought she was hit by a rock, but later saw the damage on her car.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KUTV

Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

