ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

UMary Hockey stays hot in new year

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2w4s_0kFyFkwV00

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Unviersity of Mary hockey team has now won six straight games thanks to a weekend sweep over Cincinnati.

In an offensive frenzy, the Marauders defeated the Bearcats 6-1 Sunday, in a game that featured six different players scoring.

The Marauders ended 2022 with a loss to Dakota College at Bottineau, but have bounced back by winning every game so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bismarck, January 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bismarck Legacy High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck High School on January 17, 2023, 17:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Hannah Westin - Shiloh Christian girls basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good players make good teams, it’s a simple but accurate statement and it’s been that way from the start of team sports. Hannah Westin fits the description of a good player. She has been a fixture in the Skyhawks’ starting lineup for years. She is now a senior but her role as a team general started long before the 12th grade.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Central McLean girls ready for tough test against Shiloh

Monday night there’s a rematch of the region five girls championship on the court when Central McLean hosts Shiloh Christian with a chance to get revenge for a loss that ended the Cougars’ 2022 season. The Cougars are ready for the much anticipated matchup, but say it will be a very different game as they […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

A Bismarck Mandan Best Kept Secret Is For Sale

Hankering some delicious homemade comfort food? How about a desire to own a business with an already faithful customer base? A customer base that has kept the owners over the years "in business". After serving Mandan for 77 years, Ohm's Café is for sale. This quaint location has embodied...
MANDAN, ND
KX News

First day of mini-STEM Camp at Gateway to Science in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday was the first day of the STEM Camp at the Gateway to Science, and kids have been busy with all sorts of activities. Children learned about vegetation and even created their own plants. But it didn’t stop there in terms of science-learning. They even learned how to build model cars […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Two chili fundraisers each draw a crowd in Bismarck

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Plenty of hungry people showed up for dinner on Saturday evening to chow down on chili.Two organizations were hosting cookoff fundraisers, with money benefiting some good causes. The stages were set as dozens of people were eager to ladle out some goodness around Bismarck over the weekend. And like every good […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Destination Dakota: Bait and tackle your next catch in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Right now, it’s a pleasant start to January, with temps in the 20’s and 30’s. Prime time to fire up the auger and drill some holes on the ice. Thousands of people all over the state have already ventured out ice fishing. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one local tackle shop […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: Tipsy times at the Bismarck Beerfest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a city as full of bars and independent breweries as Bismarck, it goes without saying that we’re big fans of beer. As such, it’s only natural that festivals and events frequently spring up to celebrate the accomplishments and new creations of local breweries. One of these events — known as […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days

The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy