UMary Hockey stays hot in new year

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Unviersity of Mary hockey team has now won six straight games thanks to a weekend sweep over Cincinnati.

In an offensive frenzy, the Marauders defeated the Bearcats 6-1 Sunday, in a game that featured six different players scoring.

The Marauders ended 2022 with a loss to Dakota College at Bottineau, but have bounced back by winning every game so far in 2023.

