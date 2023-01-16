ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

49ers’ game review: What happened in the worst half of Brock Purdy’s NFL career?

Before Brock Purdy was beating his chest in celebration Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback was shaking his head in frustration. Slide 1 of 6: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reviews a tablet during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
NBC Sports

Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win

The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Three 49ers Players Limited At Practice On Wednesday

In just a few days, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. Before the game kicks off, there were a few notable items on the team's injury report. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

