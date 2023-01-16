ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills vs. Bengals in AFC Divisional After Sam Hubbard's Scoop N' Score

By Zach Dimmitt
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBbb1_0kFyFOid00

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional after Cincy's 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 22 after Cincy eliminated the Baltimore Ravens with a 24-17 win in the Wild Card round at Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are 0-2 in all-time postseason meetings against the Bengals, the last of which came in 1989.

Even without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens had the defending AFC champions on the ropes in the second half on Sunday. But it was a monumental and game-changing fourth-quarter fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard that completely altered the result.

On 3rd and goal, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted to dive over the offensive line to reach the ball over the plain. But he was stripped in the air and fumbled, as Hubbard returned it 98 yards for the go-ahead score. This ended up being the final score of the game.

Now, the Bills and Bengals will get the meeting they never got to complete after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Week 17 matchup between the two teams. His health scare occurred midway through the first quarter during the contest on Monday, Jan. 2, as the game was postponed before being cancelled by the league altogether.

The second-seeded Bills were set to receive a matchup with the highest-remaining seed at the conculsion of the AFC Wild Card games while the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs were going to play whichever team was the lowest seed left.

The Chiefs will now host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who overcame a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday,

The Bills advanced to the Divisional after a far-from-pretty 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Buffalo held a 17-0 lead in the second quarter before the Dolphins rallied to take a 24-20 lead in the third quarter.

But the Bills pulled away with two third-quarter touchdowns and relied on their defense to close things out in the fourth.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Shocked By Joey Bosa's Accusation

Joey Bosa has gotten himself in trouble after erupting during the Los Angeles Chargers' wild-card game on Saturday. After the Jacksonville Jaguars' fourth touchdown, Bosa started fuming by what he believed to be a missed false start penalty. After he reached the sideline, Bosa slammed his helmet ...
Yardbarker

Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon

Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports

OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

How an unusual Nick Sirianni philosophy paid off in a huge way

Remember how Nick Sirianni’s practices were too easy? Remember how they were too short? Not enough hitting? Not enough contact? Remember all the experts and analysts screaming about how the Eagles would never be ready for the season with their lightweight training camp?. Guess what. It worked. Many NFL...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Accusing ESPN Of Jinxing Tom Brady

ESPN totally just jinxed Tom Brady.  The Buccaneers quarterback drove his team down the length of the field late in the first quarter.  When Brady and the Tampa Bay offense reached the endzone, ESPN showed a graphic saying Brady hasn't thrown an interception in the redzone since ...
FOX Sports

Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FlurrySports

Bitterness From the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens ultimately fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. A closer contest than people would've thought, the Bengals were able to survive by one score, 24-17. However, after the game, the sour taste of the loss left some controversial comments to be made. These sour comments let fans get a peak behind the curtain to unveil the bitterness in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy