Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
4 Jaguars issues that could spell disaster vs. Chiefs
No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Three keys: How Cincinnati Bengals beat Buffalo Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road on Saturday to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. for the NFL's divisional round matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Buffalo and Cincinnati advanced out of the first round of the posteason to meet once again....
Peyton Manning Attending Bills Game; Son Wears Josh Allen Jersey
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals play today in the AFC Divisional round at Highmark Stadium. Whoever wins goes on to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who won yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Bills win, that game is in Atlanta. If the Bengals win, that game will be...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys continue streak of misery proving team is cursed
At this point, it’s just safe to say the Dallas Cowboys are really cursed. Dak Prescott and co. entered their Divisional Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers with huge expectations, but just like in previous years, they disappointed once again. The Cowboys bowed down to the 49ers on...
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player,... The post Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?
The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle
Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tailgates With Bills Fans in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals today at Highmark Stadium in the AFC's Divisional round. The game will determine who goes on to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. If the Bills win that game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta. If the Bengals win the game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
Damar Hamlin’s classy Tyler Boyd move after Bills lose to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills were hoping for a celebration Sunday that included the return of Damar Hamlin to their home stadium and a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional playoff game. While Hamlin was in a private suite and received a warm welcome from his teammates and Bills fans, the Bengals ruined the party […] The post Damar Hamlin’s classy Tyler Boyd move after Bills lose to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bettor turns $5 into $72K after Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz touchdown and goes nuts
A sports bettor put $5 on a very challenging parlay involving all four of the NFL’s divisional playoff games, and came away with a dramatic win that provided him with life-changing money when Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys scored the opening touchdown Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. Life changing money!! Can’t believe […] The post Bettor turns $5 into $72K after Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz touchdown and goes nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Reader is done with ‘respect’ after demolishing Bills in Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive and in the hunt for a Super Bowl victory after the reigning AFC Champions sent Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills home with a 27-10 road win in Orchard Park on Sunday. Despite the Bengals always being a threat to go deep in the playoffs, at least some of […] The post DJ Reader is done with ‘respect’ after demolishing Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1