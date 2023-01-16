Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Neshoba Democrat
Police searching for masked burglar
A masked suspect caught on surveilance camera breaking into several trucks at a repair shop on Highway 15 last week is still being sought, the authorities said. The break-ins occurred at McLemore Truck & Trailer Repair on Highway 15 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials said. “Police are currently following up...
Neshoba Democrat
Man charged with stabbing on Robinhood
A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the driveway of a Robinhood Circle residence one evening last week, the authorities said. The man, Corderro Tyckosky Seales, 34, 105 St Francis Drive, has been charged with attempted murder in this case and booked...
Neshoba Democrat
Miss Hospitality crowned
Kara Daly was crowned 2023 Neshoba County Miss Hospitality and Sellers Richardson was crowned Little Miss Hospitality. Kara is the daughter of Gina Daly and Doug Daly. Sellers is the daughter of Justin and Amanda Richardson.
Neshoba Democrat
Stribling discovered food while traveling
Trent Stribling credits his love for cooking unique and exciting dishes to the food he tried when traveling around the country with his father. “When I was younger, my dad would have meetings and we would travel around the country to go to them,” Stribling said. “We went to places like Boston, Maine, and Washington, where I discovered things like lobster and lasagna soup.”
Neshoba Democrat
McKee to retire from Citizens
Greg McKee will retire as president and CEO of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia on Jan. 31, 2023, the bank announced last Tuesday. He will continue as a member of the Board of Directors. Citizens is expected to name a successor within the next two weeks following a national search.
Comments / 0