Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 20-22
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week officially marks the middle of January and the start of the Lunar New Year. And if you're looking to celebrate it, there are plenty of celebrations in town. Aside from Lunar New Year events, this weekend is your chance to experience the annual Rose...
'I had hope': Vancouver woman pays it forward to local foster kids
VANCOUVER, Wash — Chrissy Moe is a busy mom of two and a realtor for Bella West Coast Properties. It’s a life that she’s worked hard to build. “It starts with my daughters and giving them stability and a loving, kind, structured home,” she said. “And to be able to extend it into the community – I’m just so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do that.”
KGW
2 men killed in Portland shootings within span of hours
Officers found a man dead after a shooting at an apartment in northeast Portland. Another man died in a separate shooting in southeast Portland.
End of 'AmazonSmile' donation program hits Portland-area nonprofits
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The work is hard for Brook Benson, but you won’t hear her complain about her office. Benson is the founder of Puplandia Dog Rescue, and on Friday afternoon she was caring for a litter of puppies at a foster home in Hillsboro. “I'm able to...
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
Why don't more people want to become mental health care workers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The effects of Oregon's mental health care crisis are obvious, and they've made themselves known in big ways in recent weeks: a child pushed onto the MAX tracks; a man attacked, his ear and part of his face bitten off; a vacant church set on fire.
Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
KGW
Amazon shuts down its AmazonSmile charity donation program
The program connected Amazon shoppers with an easy means of supporting different charities. That will have an impact on some Portland organizations.
KGW
Woman attacked in Gresham Park waited an hour and a half for police
Police said that a man tried to sexually assault the woman at Pat Pfeifer Park. When she called for help, it was routed to a non-emergency line.
Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart
WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
Oregon City to see new 170-unit affordable housing complex open this summer
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A new affordable housing complex in Oregon City is under construction and expected to open this summer. Las Flores will be seven buildings on four and a half acres of lane, providing 170 units of affordable housing as well as an open green space and community center.
Hillsboro Hops name new manager; first woman to lead High-A baseball team
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Hillsboro Hops made history with the announcement of a new manager Friday afternoon. Ronnie Gajownik will serve as manager of the Hops during the 2023 season, making her the first woman in the history of baseball to manage at the High-A level. She is also the second female Minor League Baseball skipper.
