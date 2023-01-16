ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet

CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
CATHLAMET, WA
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 20-22

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week officially marks the middle of January and the start of the Lunar New Year. And if you're looking to celebrate it, there are plenty of celebrations in town. Aside from Lunar New Year events, this weekend is your chance to experience the annual Rose...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'I had hope': Vancouver woman pays it forward to local foster kids

VANCOUVER, Wash — Chrissy Moe is a busy mom of two and a realtor for Bella West Coast Properties. It’s a life that she’s worked hard to build. “It starts with my daughters and giving them stability and a loving, kind, structured home,” she said. “And to be able to extend it into the community – I’m just so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do that.”
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart

WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
WOODLAND, WA

