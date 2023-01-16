Read full article on original website
Indonesia aims to launch palm oil benchmark price by June - trade minister
JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to launch a crude palm oil benchmark price by June, the country's trade minister said on Thursday. "If possible, before June we will have the palm oil (benchmark price), and no longer have to rely on Kuala Lumpur. We have more palm oil than them, why are we following Malaysia?" Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said at a meeting held by the Commodity Futures Trading Authority, a unit under the Trade Ministry.
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on China demand concerns, supply hopes
Soy falls after 2-week high on Friday; corn, wheat ease too. Argentina rain chances, big Brazil crop outlook also curb prices. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday to break a three-session rally...
China state planner is confident of grain supply
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has the ability and foundation to ensure the safe supply of grain, despite the challenges the market is facing, a National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson told a news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Kim Coghill) © Copyright...
UPDATE 1-Russia proposes hiking soy export tariff - head of producer group
MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry is proposing to raise export tariffs on soybeans from 20% to 50% to stimulate domestic processing capacity in the country's Far East, the head of its oil and fat producers' union told Reuters on Thursday. Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported the move...
UPDATE 2-Egypt raises local wheat procurement price more than 40% amid inflation
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Egypt has set its wheat procurement price at 1,250 Egyptian pounds ($42.23) per ardeb (150 kilograms) for the 2023 local procurement season, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on state TV on Wednesday. The new price is more than 40% higher than last season's procurement price of...
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm as traders assess China demand, supply risks
Drought in Argentina, Putin comments create supply caution. China recovery hopes, U.S. export inspections also support. (Updates with European trading, details, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Matthew Chye. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures held firm near multi-month peaks on Wednesday while wheat rose to...
UPDATE 2-China's 2022 pork output highest in eight years
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output increased 4.6% in 2022 from 2021 to reach its highest level since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding some expectations for a smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since 56.71...
Trial projects for commercialisation of GMO corn, soybeans progressing-China agri ministry
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Trial projects for the commercialisation of genetically modified corn and soybeans are progressing smoothly, China's agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday. China's sow herd at the end of 2022 was slightly higher than reasonable levels, said Zeng Yande, chief agronomist and director of the development...
GRAINS-Soybean hits 7-month high on Argentina supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures scaled a seven-month peak on Wednesday, as forecasts of dry weather in the world's third-biggest producer Argentina raised concerns over global supplies amid strong demand. Wheat slid after four sessions of gains, while corn inched up and hovered close to a two-and-half-month...
China 2022 pork output up 4.6% to 55.4 mln tonnes - stats bureau
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China produced 55.41 million tonnes of pork in 2022, up 4.6% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday. China's pig herd increased by 0.7% to 452.56 million head, the National Bureau of Statistics said. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill) © Copyright...
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports rise 6% to 17.67 mln tonnes on year
(Adds details and note on issues with data for Germany, Italy) PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 17.67 million tonnes by Jan. 15, up 6% from 16.63 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 7.50 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania and Germany with 2.01 million each, Latvia with 1.62 million and Lithuania with 1.44 million. The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Jan. 15 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Morocco 2,515,275 14.2% 600,266 3.6% Algeria 2,220,201 12.6% 2,666,005 16.0% Egypt 1,628,206 9.2% 1,515,000 9.1% Nigeria 1,380,774 7.8% 1,238,831 7.5% Saudi Arabia 982,270 5.6% 519,932 3.1% EU maize imports were at 15.66 million tonnes, 88% above a year earlier of 8.31 million. A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize import flows into the EU. Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 5.77 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.72 million, Portugal with 1.27 million, Poland with 1.26 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed. The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Ukraine 7,274,496 46.4% 3,730,582 44.9% Brazil 7,141,416 45.6% 3,169,109 38.1% Canada 439,603 2.8% 509,854 6.1% Serbia 341,307 2.2% 492,908 5.9% Russia 93,514 0.6% 125,222 1.5% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.06 million tonnes, down 39% against 5.05 million a year ago. Traders, though, expect barley exports to pick up after large sales of French barley to China for loading from January. The Commission added that it was still experiencing issues in compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy. Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until November, it said in a note. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle and Sharon Singleton)
UPDATE 1-Lithuania's Teltonika sets domestic chip production goal under Taiwanese deal
RIGA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lithuanian tech firm Teltonika aims to launch domestic semiconductor production in 2027 using Taiwanese technology, it said on Wednesday, as a minister outlined ambitions for the EU state to become a major global player in the sector. Taiwan has promised to help Lithuania withstand economic...
ASIA RICE-Indian rates hit near 2-yr high on sturdy rupee, tight supplies
New supply to enter market by later next month, March- Thai traders. Vietnam exported 226,000 tonnes of rice in Jan first half- data. Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices rose to their highest levels since April 2021 this week boosted by limited supplies and a stronger rupee, while firm local currency and demand sent Thai rates higher.
UPDATE 1-Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation
CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's government will start selling discounted bread to people not enrolled in its bread subsidy programme as it battles accelerating inflation, the supply minister said on Monday. People will be able to buy 90g loaves at cost price using pre-paid "debit cards", Ali Moselhy said,...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on record Brazil crop expectations, China growth worries
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping for the first time in four sessions, as expectations of an all-time high Brazilian crop and concerns over economic growth in top consumer China weighed on the market. Wheat fell, while corn slid from a...
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast raised on North Africa demand
FranceAgriMer now sees non-EU soft wheat exports at 10.6 mln T. French wheat seen competitive in N. Africa against Russia. Soft wheat stocks forecast cut; barley, corn stocks revised up. (Adds comments from news conference) By Gus Trompiz. Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased for a...
Egypt sets wheat local procurement price at 1250 EGP per ardeb
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Egyptian prime minister said on state TV on Wednesday that Egypt set the local procurement price at 1250 Egyptian pound ($42.23)per ardeb of wheat for the 2023 procurement season. ($1 = 29.6000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Enas Alashary and Moamen Saeed Attallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Cargill, Viterra ship combined 71,000 T of Brazil soy to Argentina
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Global grain traders Cargill and Viterra appear as charterers of two vessels to be loaded with Brazilian soybeans for delivery in Argentina over coming weeks, according to shipping data. Cargill's Interlink Fortuity vessel is expected to arrive on Jan. 25 at the port of...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn down for second session on improved Argentine weather
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second session on Thursday, as forecasts of much-needed rains in Argentina's crop belt eased some of the supply concerns resulting from a severe drought in the South American country. Wheat lost more ground, although a slow pace...
GRAINS-Soybeans up for 5th session, at 7-month high on strong demand
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed to a seven-month top on Wednesday, gaining for a fifth consecutive session on expectations of strong demand, led by top importer China. Wheat slid after four sessions of gains, while corn ticked lower, easing from its highest since early Nov. FUNDAMENTALS.
