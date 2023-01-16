Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston
John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Kevin Garnett Once Got Heated While Explaining Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT
Kevin Garnett lost his cool when explaining the reasons why Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Doc Rivers' Puzzling Comments About Michael Jordan And LeBron James' Status In The GOAT Debate
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is something that can never truly get a definitive result. Although most players, coaches, and fans believe that Jordan should be considered the GOAT for having an almost spotless resume. But that doesn't mean James is not considered the GOAT by them.
Chris Paul, Al Horford, And Kemba Walker Have All Paid Tribute To The Oklahoma City Thunder After Playing For Them
After Chris Paul recently thanked the Oklahoma City Thunder for all that they did for him, even Al Horford and Kemba Walker's tributes to the franchise went viral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"
Kwame Brown had a heated response to all the negative comments Gilbert Arenas has made about him over the years.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith
Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith. In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Comments / 0