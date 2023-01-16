Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Commemorations took place Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From Statesboro to Hilton Head, parades stepped off to remember the impact of the Civil Rights icon. Effingham County community members celebrated the return of full scale celebrations. The parade marched down Laurel Street and...
wtoc.com
Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force. Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade. “You’ll see bands,...
VIDEO | Martin Luther King, Jr. parade returns downtown
A large crowd came downtown for the return of the Martin Luther King, Jr. parade on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, 2023. Grice Connect live streamed the parade. You can watch it in the story below. Sophia Johnson and Lakisha Hill with the Bulloch NAACP served as this years parade...
wtoc.com
Evans County NAACP chapter enjoys return of community breakfast
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - As Evans County kicked off its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, many gathered early for the first time in three years. The annual Catherine Bacon breakfast helps kick off the MLK Day observance in Evans County. Organizers say it’s always a great time to gather and reflect.
wtoc.com
MLK Day celebrations return to the streets of Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, the usual excitement for a party is heightened because this one returns after being gone for two years. Folks lined North Main Street to see the Martin Luther King Jr. parade once again fill the streets of Statesboro. “It’s exciting to be back...back...
blufftontoday.com
MLK Jr. parade draws large crowds during chilly weather in Ridgeland
While the weather was chilly for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Ridgeland on Jan. 14, large crowds bundled up in jackets and hats and attended to celebrate the life and legacy of the leader in the Civil Rights movement. The parade that morning in downtown Ridgeland featured...
thegeorgeanne.com
First African Baptist Church in Savannah
The First African Baptist Church has opened its doors to the Savannah community and beyond since 1777. The resident historian, Karen Wortham, said the building and the congregation had played elemental roles in the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights Movement. Beginning in 2003, Wortham studied the history of the...
wtoc.com
Beaufort holds third annual Oyster Festival
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Tourism based economies around our area can struggle this time of year, but one Lowcountry city has found a way around that with a more than week-long festival that’s just a few years old. “We started in 2021 and just persevered and said we’re going...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
WATCH: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The MLK Observance Day Association parade has returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District. News 3’s Kim Gusby, Ben Katko, and former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis […]
wtoc.com
Buddy Watch Inc. unveiling new site to help veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few hours Buddy Watch will be having its ribbon cutting ceremony for their future site that will help homeless veterans. The site is five acres on the South Coastal Highway in Midway. And here to tell us all about the new community is...
wtoc.com
Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
wtoc.com
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
wtoc.com
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health hand out bags of books to children
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teamed up with a local health agency today to help early learners with reading at home. Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health helped the school district hand out bags with multi-lingual and multi-cultural books inside to families with children four years old and younger.
wtoc.com
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a year ago WTOC told you about the Bluffton Police Department’s plans for a reflection garden and the larger goal behind it. The project, focused on helping officers’ mental health, was completed last week. “It’s more than just a place to sit and...
