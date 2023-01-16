Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos' Path to Sean Payton
The head-coaching board was reshuffled somewhat for the Denver Broncos.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
Chargers may not want Sean Payton for 1 reason?
Sean Payton is viewed as the most logical replacement for Brandon Staley should the Los Angeles Chargers decide to move on from their head coach, but there is one aspect of the situation that some feel has been overlooked — money. Chargers owner Dean Spanos does not exactly have a reputation for aggressively spending money,... The post Chargers may not want Sean Payton for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Jason Peters OUT, Doctors Check Zack Martin
The Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle, Jason Peters, has been ruled out of the team's Wild Card matchup vs. Tamp Bay Buccaneers.
Football World Reacts To Doctor's Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
The Miami Dolphins are bringing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for another season in 2023. Miami announced on Monday that Tagovailoa will serve as the team's starting quarterback. There had been some speculation about Tua's future with the franchise following his concussion problems. But much of ...
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
As the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they will see three key starters make their return to help, including the just-moved Johnathan Hankins.
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
FOX Sports
NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Jets, Falcons, Raiders
As soon as the game clock struck double zeroes in the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, all eyes turned to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his possible impending free agency. Jackson, who did not play Sunday due to a knee sprain, is headed for...
FOX Sports
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay? | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs this year after falling to the Detroit Lions in a must win game in Week 18. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild next season ‘If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it.’ Colin predicts if Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
FOX Sports
Tom Brady suffers first career loss vs. Cowboys; what's next for TB12? | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady’s season is over after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 last night. Brady had 351 passing yards on 66 attempts, the second most in a playoff game, two touchdowns and a costly redzone interception. After the game Brady was non-committal about his playing future when asked what’s next. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict what’s next for Tom Brady.
NBC Sports
How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1
Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott's 5 total TDs power Cowboys to win in Super Wild Card Weekend | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Wild Card Weekend. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott accounted for five total touchdowns (4 Pass, 1 Rush) Buccaneers QB Tom Brady accounted for two TDs and an INT. The Cowboys will face the second seed San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Giants upset Vikings 31-24, Daniel Jones the real deal? | THE CARTON SHOW
And just as Craig Carton predicted, the New York Giants pulled off the upset in Wild Card Weekend, defeating the. Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and securing their first playoff win since SB XLVI. Daniel Jones was a big part of that win, completing 24 of his 35 passes, two of those being touchdowns. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, and decides how much of this loss was on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
FOX Sports
Schwartz returns to Browns, this time to fix busted defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Other than swiping Bill Belichick's turkey slices, Jim Schwartz stayed quiet and useful during his first stint in Cleveland. He had a lot to learn. An unpaid intern for the Browns in the early 1990s, Schwartz ran errands and did whatever was needed while soaking in all he could from a coaching staff that included Belichick and Nick Saban.
