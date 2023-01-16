ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?

Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?

The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers may not want Sean Payton for 1 reason?

Sean Payton is viewed as the most logical replacement for Brandon Staley should the Los Angeles Chargers decide to move on from their head coach, but there is one aspect of the situation that some feel has been overlooked — money. Chargers owner Dean Spanos does not exactly have a reputation for aggressively spending money,... The post Chargers may not want Sean Payton for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
FOX Sports

Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay? | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs this year after falling to the Detroit Lions in a must win game in Week 18. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild next season ‘If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it.’ Colin predicts if Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round

The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Tom Brady suffers first career loss vs. Cowboys; what's next for TB12? | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady’s season is over after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 last night. Brady had 351 passing yards on 66 attempts, the second most in a playoff game, two touchdowns and a costly redzone interception. After the game Brady was non-committal about his playing future when asked what’s next. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict what’s next for Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1

Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott's 5 total TDs power Cowboys to win in Super Wild Card Weekend | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Wild Card Weekend. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott accounted for five total touchdowns (4 Pass, 1 Rush) Buccaneers QB Tom Brady accounted for two TDs and an INT. The Cowboys will face the second seed San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Giants upset Vikings 31-24, Daniel Jones the real deal? | THE CARTON SHOW

And just as Craig Carton predicted, the New York Giants pulled off the upset in Wild Card Weekend, defeating the. Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and securing their first playoff win since SB XLVI. Daniel Jones was a big part of that win, completing 24 of his 35 passes, two of those being touchdowns. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, and decides how much of this loss was on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Schwartz returns to Browns, this time to fix busted defense

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Other than swiping Bill Belichick's turkey slices, Jim Schwartz stayed quiet and useful during his first stint in Cleveland. He had a lot to learn. An unpaid intern for the Browns in the early 1990s, Schwartz ran errands and did whatever was needed while soaking in all he could from a coaching staff that included Belichick and Nick Saban.
CLEVELAND, OH

