Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is alerting the public about special training taking place on Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting the training in the 8000 block of E. Douglas.
Train hits car in Augusta, no one injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver of a car escaped the vehicle before a train struck it in south Augusta on Wednesday morning, Butler County dispatch confirmed. The crash happened near US Highway 77 and State Street in the 7 o’clock hour and prompted a slew of personnel in the area. Traffic was shut down as crews worked the scene.
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
Wichita, Sedgwick County leaders, stakeholders address issue of homelessness
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
2 seriously injured in north Wichita when a truck crashes into a tree
Rescue crews found a damaged pickup truck resting in a tree with two occupants trapped inside.
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Man charged after stealing car in Wichita with girl inside, driving to Oklahoma
Benjamin Brady, 34, has been charged after stealing a car that had a little girl inside of it.
