Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. A Saint Marks man is looking for a change after his nephew was seriously injured Friday night in a crash. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after 60 years in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is alerting the public about special training taking place on Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting the training in the 8000 block of E. Douglas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Train hits car in Augusta, no one injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver of a car escaped the vehicle before a train struck it in south Augusta on Wednesday morning, Butler County dispatch confirmed. The crash happened near US Highway 77 and State Street in the 7 o’clock hour and prompted a slew of personnel in the area. Traffic was shut down as crews worked the scene.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS

