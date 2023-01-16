Read full article on original website
Does the Ram Revolution EV Have a Full-Size Pickup Truck Bed?
Ram's first electric pickup prototype is here, but is it a true work truck? The post Does the Ram Revolution EV Have a Full-Size Pickup Truck Bed? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Could Haul a Telephone Pole in the Ram Revolution Electric Pickup Truck–if You Wanted To
The new Ram powertrain's shape allows the concept truck to provide unprecedented storage and hauling space. The post You Could Haul a Telephone Pole in the Ram Revolution Electric Pickup Truck–if You Wanted To appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
2 women in their 20s killed when their car plows into parked cars, flips over
Authorities on Sunday said two women in their 20s were killed in a single-vehicle collision in Oxnard. The crash unfolded just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way. There, authorities say a 2004 Ford F-150 collided with several parked cars and flipped on its side. First responders attempted to extricate both the driver and the passenger from the car and perform life-saving measures. Both died at the scene. They were identified as Jennifer Antillon, age 21, and Irasema Rodriguez, age 23. "The preliminary investigation revealed Antillon was driving southbound on Perkins Road from Pleasant Valley Road. For reasons not yet fully understood, Antillon collided with several parked vehicles along the east curb and caused her vehicle to flip on its side before colliding with additional parked vehicles," police said in a news release. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor. Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff at (805) 385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend
Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?
If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour
Slide 1 of 4: It's an expensive time to buy a car, thanks to inflation and high interest rates. Insider previously spoke with three people who have explored car-free lifestyles. They shared their stories, as well as the advice they have for others looking to ditch their vehicles. As the New Year approaches, many Americans are taking stock of their finances. Some looking to save money and reduce their environmental footprints may decide to join those embracing car-free — or "car-lite" — lifestyles. While some people have ditched cars for environmental reasons, a myriad of other factors have motivated them as well, including time wasted in traffic, safety concerns, and perhaps most notably, high car expenses. In 2018, 51% of Millennials felt owning a car was not "worth the investment," according to an Arity survey, and that was before the surge in car prices during the pandemic. Even as gas prices have fallen, and supply chain improvements have led some car prices to ease in recent months, rising interest rates have continued to make purchasing a car as expensive as ever. In October, the estimated typical monthly car payment for new vehicle purchases rose to a record-high $748 per month, per Cox Automotive. The average monthly used car payment, meanwhile, saw a year-over-year increase from $472 to $525 during the third quarter of this year, according to Experian. Insider previously spoke with three people who have explored car-free lives over the past year. They shared what motivated them to get started, what they've found the most challenging about this lifestyle, and the advice they have for others considering following in their footsteps.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can This Clunker C4 Corvette Be Saved?
Rust may only run skin deep. There is one generation of Corvette that has been largely slept on throughout the years for one reason or another. As you might already know, that generation was the fourth which started production in 1984. Pretty much everything from the early to late 1980s is pretty much slept on these days. However there is a growing base of fans for cars like this. Unfortunately this Corvette is a prime example of the consequences that come with neglecting a vehicle.
