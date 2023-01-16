Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that's not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
fox26houston.com
New bill looks to expand gambling in Texas, bringing casinos to state
In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo, but betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino is not legal. However, there’s a push now to bring casinos to Texas under a new bill called SJR-17 filed by State Senator Carol Alvarado.
thepostnewspaper.net
Speaker open to resort-style casinos
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets that he is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. But don’t expect to find slot machines in 7-Eleven stores if casino gambling is legalized. “What I don’t want to see is to walk into...
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: A conversation with State Comptroller Glenn Hegar about Texas' $33 billion surplus
HOUSTON - The state continues to figure out what to do with the gigantic $33 billion budget surplus. We sat down with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Texas government, State Comptroller Glenn Hager to share his thoughts on the matter. Greg Groogan: "You are the CFO (Chief Financial...
KFDM-TV
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure
Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KWTX
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
fox34.com
Texas legislature studies two ways to spend $130 billion
AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - After a short week involving two brief meetings under the dome and the inauguration ceremonies Tuesday, state lawmakers filed their 2024-25 budget proposals and adjourned for five days. The 1,033-page budgets are similar in mission but differ in detail on how to spend the state’s historic...
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas
How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
fox7austin.com
School safety one of top items on Texas Legislature agenda
AUSTIN, Texas - As the new legislative session begins at the Texas Capitol, school safety is one of the top items on the agenda. Among the proposals is a bipartisan bill to put "panic buttons" in every classroom in Texas. "We need better technology because those first three minutes of...
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
forwardtimes.com
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
