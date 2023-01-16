ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox7austin.com

Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
BROOKSHIRE, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Speaker open to resort-style casinos

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets that he is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. But don’t expect to find slot machines in 7-Eleven stores if casino gambling is legalized. “What I don’t want to see is to walk into...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure

Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Texas legislature studies two ways to spend $130 billion

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - After a short week involving two brief meetings under the dome and the inauguration ceremonies Tuesday, state lawmakers filed their 2024-25 budget proposals and adjourned for five days. The 1,033-page budgets are similar in mission but differ in detail on how to spend the state’s historic...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas

How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

School safety one of top items on Texas Legislature agenda

AUSTIN, Texas - As the new legislative session begins at the Texas Capitol, school safety is one of the top items on the agenda. Among the proposals is a bipartisan bill to put "panic buttons" in every classroom in Texas. "We need better technology because those first three minutes of...
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Texas LIVE!

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
TEXAS STATE
forwardtimes.com

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
TEXAS STATE

