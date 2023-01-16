ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

Pedestrian fatally struck near Broadway and Ellsworth roads

PHOENIX — A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a vehicle near Broadway and Ellsworth roads, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Roadways near the crash are closed. According to police, the deadly crash happened Saturday evening before 8 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Dozens of athletes compete in Southwest Regional Goalball Tournament

PHOENIX — Athletes gathered over the weekend at Ability360 to compete in the Southwest Regional Goalball Tournament. Roughly 150 athletes competed in the tournament. Paralympians and Paralympian hopefuls have worked hard to hit the next level of competition and one day the world stage. Marybai Huking, a Paralympians and...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

The Material Girl herself, Madonna, is coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Like a prayer's been answered, the best-selling female solo artist of all time is coming to Phoenix. That's right, Madonna will be playing at the Footprint Center this July. Madonna will be in Phoenix as part of The Celebration Tour, a one-of-a-kind 35-city world tour. The Celebration...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Iconic 'Circular Sun House' by Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale

PHOENIX — There are few architects whose designs are as immediately recognizable as the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Now, Wright's final architectural design, the "Circular Sun House" of Phoenix, is up for sale. If you're in the market for an $8.95 million home, this 3-bedroom work of art...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

19 stolen cars found at suspected 'chop shop' in Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX — Investigators have recovered several stolen cars from a salvage yard business in Phoenix and arrested a suspect accused of operating a "chop shop." Mohammad Moe Lathgani, 36, of Phoenix was arrested earlier this week after the Arizona Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at a scrap yard located 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale

PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Judge halts Super Bowl 'Clean Zone' restrictions in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge has temporarily halted a policy implemented by the City of Phoenix that sets signage restrictions in the downtown area during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The city had passed an ordinance that...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line

TONOPAH, Ariz. — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries on Thursday celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California, which they hope will lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix. Harris said expanding the electrical...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Juvenile hospitalized in Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ariz — A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near 79th Drive and Deer Valley Road. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident remains...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a local neighborhood on Friday. Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

12 News

