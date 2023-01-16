Read full article on original website
Pedestrian fatally struck near Broadway and Ellsworth roads
PHOENIX — A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a vehicle near Broadway and Ellsworth roads, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Roadways near the crash are closed. According to police, the deadly crash happened Saturday evening before 8 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the...
Dozens of athletes compete in Southwest Regional Goalball Tournament
PHOENIX — Athletes gathered over the weekend at Ability360 to compete in the Southwest Regional Goalball Tournament. Roughly 150 athletes competed in the tournament. Paralympians and Paralympian hopefuls have worked hard to hit the next level of competition and one day the world stage. Marybai Huking, a Paralympians and...
Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot
PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson
PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
Crash in El Mirage injures 9, leaving a child in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Nine people, including a child in critical condition, were hospitalized after a crash between four vehicles on U.S. 60 in El Mirage Sunday morning, said a spokesperson with the El Mirage Police Department. The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60...
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
'Bubbly, energetic, family oriented': Family remembers 14-year-old killed in Coolidge drive-by shooting
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Miyka Crawford had an entire life ahead of her. The 14-year-old had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and owning her own business, but that goal was cut short. On Thursday, she was killed while she slept inside her Coolidge home near Main Street and Coolidge Avenue.
Sheriff: Dog rescued after falling into crevice at Arizona canyon
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office recently helped reunite a dog with its owner after the animal fell into a deep crevice near Little Painted Desert Park. On Monday morning, deputies were dispatched to the park after receiving calls from a woman whose dog had fallen off the edge of a canyon.
The Material Girl herself, Madonna, is coming to Phoenix
PHOENIX — Like a prayer's been answered, the best-selling female solo artist of all time is coming to Phoenix. That's right, Madonna will be playing at the Footprint Center this July. Madonna will be in Phoenix as part of The Celebration Tour, a one-of-a-kind 35-city world tour. The Celebration...
Iconic 'Circular Sun House' by Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale
PHOENIX — There are few architects whose designs are as immediately recognizable as the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Now, Wright's final architectural design, the "Circular Sun House" of Phoenix, is up for sale. If you're in the market for an $8.95 million home, this 3-bedroom work of art...
19 stolen cars found at suspected 'chop shop' in Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX — Investigators have recovered several stolen cars from a salvage yard business in Phoenix and arrested a suspect accused of operating a "chop shop." Mohammad Moe Lathgani, 36, of Phoenix was arrested earlier this week after the Arizona Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at a scrap yard located 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road.
VP Kamala Harris visits Arizona for groundbreaking of Ten West Link. So what is it?
TONOPAH, Ariz. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tonopah on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a new project called the Ten West Link. The Biden administration said Ten West will be a boon to renewable energy and supply for Arizona and California. What is Ten West?. At its simplest,...
Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Police...
Glendale is transforming ahead of the Super Bowl: Here's what's going on
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year, and Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it, city officials say. As the city gears up for the big event, all the preparations are falling into place. Residents and attendees...
Judge halts Super Bowl 'Clean Zone' restrictions in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge has temporarily halted a policy implemented by the City of Phoenix that sets signage restrictions in the downtown area during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The city had passed an ordinance that...
Valley community college teacher accused of bullying her student resigns amid investigation
AVONDALE, Ariz — Students getting bullied by their classmates has become far too common, but it's not every day that a teacher is accused of participating too. That's what one now-former Valley community college professor is accused of after a private group chat between the teacher and some of her students became public.
VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line
TONOPAH, Ariz. — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries on Thursday celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California, which they hope will lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix. Harris said expanding the electrical...
Juvenile hospitalized in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ariz — A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near 79th Drive and Deer Valley Road. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident remains...
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a local neighborhood on Friday. Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.
Judge denies Phoenix's motion to dismiss lawsuit over conditions in 'The Zone' homeless encampment
PHOENIX — The battle over conditions in Phoenix's largest homeless encampment continues after a judge denied the city's motion to dismiss the case. On Tuesday, Judge Scott Blaney issued a ruling that denied the City of Phoenix's motion to dismiss a lawsuit over conditions in "The Zone," the city's largest homeless encampment.
