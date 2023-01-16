Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Gives Himself New Nickname After WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio served the ultimate betrayal to his father Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. Dom debuted a brand new look after he spent several hours in prison. Tonight, the young star gave himself a new nickname. Damian Priest, Dominik and Rhea Ripley were interviewed...
ringsidenews.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling world is shocked and saddened to learn of Jay Briscoe’s passing. The one-half of the iconic Briscoe Brothers passed away in a fatal car accident on Tuesday. He was only 38 years of age at the time of his death. Tony Khan made the news official on...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Makes Very Concerning Comment While Speaking About Losing His Son
Kevin Nash is beloved by millions of pro wrestling fans all around the world. A recent off-handed comment from Big Kev has a lot of them worried. Kevin Nash recently expereinced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt & JoJo Offerman Finally Pick A Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt has the curiosity of fans all over, but he is also a family man at home. That being said, there are some big things coming for the Eater of World’s personal life. During The Bellas Podcast, JoJo Offerman clarified that she is not “officially” married to Bray Wyatt. That being said, they did pick their wedding date for later in 2023, and this is a very exciting development for them.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All
The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton’s Career Almost Ended Before Taking Absence From WWE
Randy Orton is one of the most tenured and decorated athletes in WWE for the last 20 years. The Viper has been out of action for a long time now, and it looks like his injury issue was very severe even before Orton was taken off WWE television programming. Randy...
ringsidenews.com
Brie Bella & Summer Rae Once Had Confrontation Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks To Bryan Danielson
WWE has several couples backstage in the company, and that can cause issues at times. It seems that Brie Bella has a story still in her brain about one instance where Summer Rae took things too far with Bryan Danielson. During The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella confirmed a story about...
ringsidenews.com
Longtime WWE Employee’s Departure Was Described As ‘Shocking’
It’s no surprise that the past couple of weeks have been hectic for the WWE. Since Vince McMahon’s return to power, there has been quite a lot of commotion. If the news of an imminent sale of the company wasn’t enough, Stephanie McMahon also resigned from the company.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Writes Heartfelt Tribute For Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe was a legend in the world of tag team wrestling. Briscoe was killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Many people in the wrestling industry have come forward to pay tribute to the late legend, including Mick Foley. Tony Khan confirmed Briscoe’s...
ringsidenews.com
Another WWE Vice President Resigns From Company
It has been nearly a week since Vince McMahon returned to WWE and changes are already being implemented across the board. The billionaire’s comeback led to several WWE employees resigning from their positions. Now, another name has been added to that list. PW Insider is reporting that Stefanie Fiondella,...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Confronted Conrad Thompson Over Trading His Oz Gear
Kevin Nash recently filmed an episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, but the story behind that segment might be even better. The series focuses on WWE collectors and stars searching for lost collectibles. However, Big Sexy also disclosed a confrontation with Conrad Thompson because of that show that surrounded some of his iconic gear.
ringsidenews.com
WarnerMedia Blocked AEW From Airing Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On Dynamite
Jay Briscoe tragically died in an automobile accident on Tuesday. Since that terrible news broke, plenty of tributes have poured in. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured in the crash. AEW was not able to hold a tribute show on Dynamite this week and it seems there was a good reason for that.
