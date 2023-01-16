Turkey Mountain Project Manager shares info about stone staircase

TULSA, Okla. — Turkey Mountain has opened their newest trail feature: a giant staircase.

“It strikes that balance of, you know, making trails sustainable and keeping it wild out here,” said Turkey Mountain Project Manager Ryan Howell.

Howell said the staircase is part of the Turkey Mountain master plan.

Howell also said all the materials came from Turkey Mountain.

“We didn’t use any cement or rebar or any, you know, railroad ties or anything along those lines to build this staircase. Everything came right here from Turkey Mountain,” he said.

130 natural stone steps with a 100-foot elevation change makes it the largest natural staircase in Oklahoma.

A trip up the staircase is like a trip through time, because all the stones are taken from Turkey Mountain.

The stones reveal a little bit more of the areas stratigraphy, and some stones even have fossilized seashells that you can find, if you have a sharp enough eye.

But leave the rock hammers at home, because taking or damaging any of the stones is discouraged.

Hikers on the staircase said it’s a massive improvement to Turkey Mountain’s Yellow Trail.

“Before, when you would go up this hill, you’re working your way through boulders and stuff. It was a big boulder field. So, it’s probably where they got a lot of this. They did away with those boulder fields and made this. It’s working nicely. It’s beautiful,” said Pat Stevens.

“And look at the size of these rocks they brought in, especially to put those pillars every so often, it’s really...it’s spectacular,” said Gwen Modry.

River Parks Authority hopes the staircase becomes a new Tulsa attraction.

Just remember, bikes are not allowed on the staircase, it’s for hikers only.

