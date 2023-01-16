‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Springville Police have found and arrested the ‘porch pirate’ after several weeks of searching.

The Springville Police Department announced in a social media post on Jan. 13 that they have arrested the man responsible for multiple package thefts over the last several weeks after a thorough investigation.

The suspect was caught on Ring doorbell cameras but was wearing a ski mask that made it difficult to identify him, according to police.

Officer Cunningham investigated the situation, pulling information from other departments with similar thefts, and pieced together a vehicle description and partial license plate number, officials said.

Chief Haight described Officer Cunningham’s investigation as “great detective work” in the announcement as she used automated license plate readers to identify the suspect’s vehicle and track it to subsequent thefts.

Police report that the suspect has since been arrested and “thousands of dollars of stolen property” have been recovered. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Officials are directing residents who have had packages stolen to report it, if not done already, using the email cwilding@springville.org.

The suspect is currently booked in the Utah County Jail.

