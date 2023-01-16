WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily Game
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
Hit 5
07-22-34-40-41
(seven, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $505,000
Keno
01-02-06-10-12-20-24-47-53-56-57-58-63-64-68-69-74-75-76-79
(one, two, six, ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
Match 4
07-13-18-24
(seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 416,000,000
