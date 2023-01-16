ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

07-22-34-40-41

(seven, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $505,000

