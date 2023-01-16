ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

16-30-34-38-41

(sixteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $286,500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
vincennespbs.org

$20,000 Lottery ticket sold in Princeton

Two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets were sold in Indiana and one in Southwest Indiana. Hoosier Lottery officials say the tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of two. Each ticket is worth $20,000. One of the tickets was sold in Gibson County...
PRINCETON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
momswhothink.com

The 22 Best Camps In Indiana Today

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
EVANSVILLE, IN
R.A. Heim

Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?

Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments⁠ from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lawmakers consider increase to Indiana earned income tax credit

A state lawmaker says his bill to increase Indiana’s earned income tax credit would be a huge boost to addressing generational poverty. The credit is meant for lower-income people and families. Income limits are based on the number of children you have. To be eligible, families with two or...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M

(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes

(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Taking a closer look at the RV industry in Indiana

Indiana is known as the recreational vehicle capital of the world, and 80% of the world’s RV factories are located in northern Indiana. This week’s “Industry Focus” segment highlights the RV industry across the state. We spoke with Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV, about...
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters

Are you a homeownerwhose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy