North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

3-1-5-0, Fireball: 8

(three, one, five, zero; Fireball: eight)

