Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO