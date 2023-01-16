ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Community’s MLK: Church honors late pastor in MLK service

By Clarice Scheele
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253gL7_0kFyBY9p00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — This year marks the 34th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration with the Lee Street Baptist Church, but the first year without their pastor, Dr. W. A. Johnson.

‘Carrying out the mission’ — W.A. Johnson, longtime Lee Street Baptist pastor, dies

Not only was today’s celebration to remember the life and legacy of Dr. King, but to remember Dr. Johnson as well.

Dr. King is a person the late Reverend Johnson connected closely with.

“As a black Baptist church, Reverend Dr. W. A. Johnson always stressed the importance of equality as did Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said church trustee, Lawrence Randy Bell, Jr.

Community leaders joined the celebration of Reverend Johnson. Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Neal Osborne said in the service that the city plans to honor Dr. Johnson soon and hope to do that by renaming a building after him.

“Right now, we’re tentatively looking at the social services building, that’s the plan,” said Osborne. “Dr. Johnson cared so much about helping people who were disadvantaged, had trouble in their lives. He was very big on helping people…so we feel like it would be a fitting honor for him, fitting tribute.”

Appalachian Peace Education Center hosts 36th MLK Jr. march in Abingdon

People remembered Rev. Johnson’s life’s work and how he began his ministry and community work around the time of the civil rights movement.

Guest speaker, Reverend Dr. William Leon Ward sees Dr. Johnson and Dr. King as colleagues.

“And what the world was going through, Dr. Johnson was the person here who was that person that kind of, this is what’s going on in the world, this is I’m going to be the local representative,” said Ward.

Dr. Johnson was the community’s Dr. King.

“So, sometimes we see figures that we see them on TV that we can’t see, but Dr. Johnson was the one that we could touch,” said Ward.

Mayor Osborne says the city still needs to pass a resolution to change the name of the social services building. He hopes it will be in their agenda for their meeting on January 24th.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Johnson City community members gather to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — People from across Johnson City gathered at Carver Recreation Center to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Program and Walk. The event involved guest speakers who spoke about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. “The significance of this was bringing everybody together in our community whether you […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Call for help for Wreaths Across America to meet their goal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wreaths Across America wants to cover all graves in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and they are working toward that goal. This past December, they were able to cover around 13,000 graves, but with about 4,000 graves that still need a wreath, they are hoping for community support. “Over 17,000 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

King’s ‘beloved community’ dream highlighted in student art

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ashley Tetrick had one word when asked whether people should take the time to visit the McKinney Center’s Martin Luther King Jr. student art exhibit. “Absolutely,” Tetrick said Monday, her 2-year-old daughter Maggie in tow, during the first-of-its-kind exhibit’s opening day. The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) instructor had heard about […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Community icon receives award for 35 years of service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime employee of the Carver Recreation Center has been honored with a Tennessee Senate Proclamation Award. Herb Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center, has been working for 35 years to make the center better for the community. Sen. Rusty Crowe presented the award to Greenlee last weekend at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Donor Services donates computers to Kingsport Hunger First

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Donor Services (TDS) donated 50 computers to Hunger First on Thursday. TDS, which serves more than 6 million people in Tennessee and Virginia, donated 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First in Kingsport. “We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, Executive Director of Hunger First. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Kingsport mayor believes BMA will help fund drug recovery center

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center. However, Mayor Pat Shull said he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the city’s Baby Doe...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

David Crockett students participate in London’s NYD parade

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four David Crockett high schoolers showed a varsity cheerleading program taking place across the pond was a success. The four represented the Tri-Cities as All Americans in London’s New Year’s Day Parade. Karma Blackburn, Hannah Deloach, Ella Lands and Tori Tweed performed with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance on […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Mountain City Elementary closes early due to waterline break

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mountain City Elementary School will close at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday due to a ‘severe’ water break. According to the Johnson County, Tennessee Department of Education, the break happened on Donnelly Street, impacting the elementary school. The department stated that Mountain City Elementary was the only school affected by the […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Russell County dispatcher, deputy awarded for saving a life with CPR

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Two members of Russell County emergency personnel were recognized for their roles in saving a life Wednesday. On Monday, Jan. 16, a 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the Honaker section of Russell County. According to Sheriff Steve Dye, dispatcher Nicola Philips with Russell County E-911 walked a female caller through […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Daniel Boone HS host largest JROTC drill meet in Southeast

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Future members of the armed forces from across East Tennessee showed off their skills today at Daniel Boone High School. 25 schools sent their JROTC drill teams to Gray for Daniel Boone’s annual drill meet to compete in a variety of military marching styles. Teams were judged on a variety of […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Parents sound off on 3rd grade retention law

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)–Tri-Cities school systems are adapting to the new reality created by the third-grade retention law. Two local districts, Elizabethton and Kingsport City Schools, spoke with parents tonight about the controversial measure. At Harold McCormick Elementary School in Elizabethton, principal Eric Wampler answered questions and confronted parents’ dissatisfaction with the law. “All across the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Leslie Ellenburg, South Greene High School

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s Educator of the Week is a South Greene High School Graduate who returned as a teacher after a ten-year career in business. Leslie Ellenburg said she wanted a change after a decade in business and found that passion as a teacher. In addition to her work in the classroom, Ellenburg is also a Key Club sponsor and Cheer Coach at South Greene.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy