Iowa State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

4-8-9-1

(four, eight, nine, one)

