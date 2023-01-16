Late night show host James Corden explained why he made the decision to leave The Late Late Show. Entertainment Tonight spotted the star on The Drew Barrymore show and transcribed his comments on the situation. In an understandable moment, Corden told the actress that he was becoming more concerned about the time he missed with his family producing the show. Anyone with small children can understand the immense commitment that it takes to make a late night program happen on a day-to-day basis. With that in mind, the decision made a lot of sense, check it out right here!

