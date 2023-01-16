Read full article on original website
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, three, four; FB: five) (eight, eight, five; FB: three) (nine, five, zero, five; FB: five) (one, zero, five, eight; FB: three) Match 5. 16-17-18-19-23 (sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $439,000. Mega Millions. 02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier:...
Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
Ole Miss hoops signee Josh Hubbard surpasses 4,000 career points at MRA
Josh Hubbard is getting closer and closer to breaking Mississippi's all-time career scoring record thanks to a phenomenal performance in the Rumble In The South showcase, one of Mississippi's premier high school basketball showcases. In the process, Hubbard surpassed 4,000 career points, now at 4,044, just behind Robert Woodard's record...
WDAM-TV
MAC: Pine Belt players, coaches selected to Basketball All-Star Games in March
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year again for Mississippi high school basketball players to showcase their skills with and against the best of the best from the state and Alabama. The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced their player and coach selections for both the 2023 Mississippi/Alabama...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
techvisibility.com
impact601.com
No. 9 Tennessee 70, Mississippi St. 59
TENNESSEE (15-3) Nkamhoua 2-3 2-2 7, Phillips 6-12 4-4 18, Plavsic 1-4 0-0 2, James 5-12 0-0 13, Zeigler 7-14 6-6 24, Aidoo 1-1 0-0 2, Mashack 0-4 0-0 0, Awaka 1-1 2-3 4. Totals 23-51 14-15 70. MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-6) Jeffries 3-6 1-2 9, Smith 4-11 3-6 11, Davis...
igbnorthamerica.com
Mississippi makes latest attempt to legalize online sports betting
A bill that would permit online sports betting in Mississippi has been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state. The latest attempt was in January 2022. Retail sports betting was made legal in Mississippi in 2018.
Mississippi Skies: First round of rain ending before severe threat arrives
Our weather pattern of warm front, sunshine, cold front continues the next few days as the wardrobe confusion won’t be going away anytime soon. Some parts of Mississippi are running 25 to 30 degrees above average for this time of the year; however, as the old saying goes, “if you don’t like Mississippi’s weather, just wait a few hours.”
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Must Stop Billing Incarcerated People For Child Support, MDHS Head Says
JACKSON, Miss.—Mississippi will no longer be able to run its child-support-enforcement program with federal funds if it continues to bill people who are incarcerated, Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Bob Anderson warned the Mississippi Senate Appropriations Committee in a meeting on Jan. 10. He said the State...
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
prentissheadlight.com
Qualifying continues for 2023 county elections
Qualifying for the 2023 county and state elections continues with the deadline approaching on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The primary election will be Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. The primary run-off election, if required, will be held Aug. 29. The general run-off election, if required, will be held Nov. 28.
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
