MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, three, four; FB: five) (eight, eight, five; FB: three) (nine, five, zero, five; FB: five) (one, zero, five, eight; FB: three) Match 5. 16-17-18-19-23 (sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $439,000. Mega Millions. 02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier:...
Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
Ole Miss hoops signee Josh Hubbard surpasses 4,000 career points at MRA

Josh Hubbard is getting closer and closer to breaking Mississippi's all-time career scoring record thanks to a phenomenal performance in the Rumble In The South showcase, one of Mississippi's premier high school basketball showcases. In the process, Hubbard surpassed 4,000 career points, now at 4,044, just behind Robert Woodard's record...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
No. 9 Tennessee 70, Mississippi St. 59

TENNESSEE (15-3) Nkamhoua 2-3 2-2 7, Phillips 6-12 4-4 18, Plavsic 1-4 0-0 2, James 5-12 0-0 13, Zeigler 7-14 6-6 24, Aidoo 1-1 0-0 2, Mashack 0-4 0-0 0, Awaka 1-1 2-3 4. Totals 23-51 14-15 70. MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-6) Jeffries 3-6 1-2 9, Smith 4-11 3-6 11, Davis...
Mississippi makes latest attempt to legalize online sports betting

A bill that would permit online sports betting in Mississippi has been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state. The latest attempt was in January 2022. Retail sports betting was made legal in Mississippi in 2018.
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old

A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
Qualifying continues for 2023 county elections

Qualifying for the 2023 county and state elections continues with the deadline approaching on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The primary election will be Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. The primary run-off election, if required, will be held Aug. 29. The general run-off election, if required, will be held Nov. 28.
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases

Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
