JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, three, four; FB: five) (eight, eight, five; FB: three) (nine, five, zero, five; FB: five) (one, zero, five, eight; FB: three) Match 5. 16-17-18-19-23 (sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $439,000. Mega Millions. 02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier:...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO