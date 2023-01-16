Read full article on original website
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FWPD investigating shooting on the city's north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD is investigating a shooting on the city's north side. Police responded to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass around 8:35 a.m. and found a woman and a young child dead. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
Two arrested in connection with drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to an FWPD Vice & Narcotics investigation. Police say they stopped Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon M. Rowe, 39, and found $1970, 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30/Fentanyl pills, and 2.9 grams of marijuana in their vehicle.
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
Healthier Moms & Babies announces new look
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Healthier Moms & Babies, a nonprofit in Fort Wayne, announced a rebranding Tuesday. It's a look the organization said better matches its mission. “At Healthier Moms and Babies, we deliver bold compassion,” said Paige Wilkins,. Executive Director. “We wholeheartedly support families of all sizes,...
Man arrested in connection with narcotics and firearms investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a narcotics and firearms investigation. Detectives say they went to a home on Pheasant Pass with a search warrant related to drug charges on Kevin Jones. Jones attempted to run, and his backpack got caught on a...
I-69 crash update: Road is back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
New Haven offering relocation incentives to remote workers
The package will include more than $5,000 in incentives for relocating remote workers.
Over 70 businesses cook-up special menus or Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- If there was ever a time for mouths to water and stomachs to growl, it’s now. Savor Fort Wayne kicked off Wednesday. “It’s important just to get our name out there and get maybe some customers in here that wouldn’t usually think about us, have them try the food and just to get some new faces in here,” Michael Sennett with Shigs In Pit said.
Super Shot raising awareness for cervical cancer prevention
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The month of January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical cancer has a vaccine, and Super Shot’s Connie Heflin says the shot has been around for about fifteen years now. While Heflin thinks people generally know the vaccine exists, they don’t necessarily understand its...
Girls High School Basketball: Homestead downs Warsaw, Northrop falls to South Bend Washington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a back-and-forth battle, the (4A) Homestead Spartans came out on top with a 62-54 victory over the (4A) Warsaw Tigers. Homestead's win snapped Warsaw's three-game win streak and gave the Spartans their 15th win (15-4) of the season. The Tigers drop to 15-5. After...
Fort Wayne honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Club hosted its 37th annual Unity Day Celebration Monday in honor and remembrance of Dr. King. Club president Bennie Edwards said it’s important to continue to spread King’s message, even decades after his death. “Dr. King stressed...
Councilman Tom Didier files candidacy for Fort Wayne Mayor
He spoke to a crowd at the Allen County Republicans Headquarters, joined by family, local party leaders and two other Republican councilmembers.
High School Basketball: Homestead boys, Fairfield girls pick up big road wins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Homestead boys and Fairfield girls both picked up big road victories on Tuesday night. The Spartans, ranked 11th in Class 4A, topped Columbia City 65-56. Will Jamison had 26 points to lead the Spartans in the win, while Andrew Hedrick had 28 to lead all scorers for Columbia City.
Start Something Big: Bowl For Kids' Sake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It's time to get your bowling shoes ready!. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is gearing up for its annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake. And I have to say…it sounds like fun. “You form a team of five, you raise a...
Mild with rain Thursday, turning colder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Despite the rain tapering off around daybreak, you will still want to keep the rain gear handy. Thursday is a mild and cloudy day with highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s. After a lull in the rain through about lunchtime, wrap...
First woman to run for mayor in Angola announces campaign
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The first woman to run for mayor in Angola announced her candidacy Tuesday morning. “I am concerned about our future of our community and I’d like to garner some opportunities for our community and I think being in that office would help,” candidate Colleen Everage said.
Cleveland State clamps down Purdue Fort Wayne
The visiting Cleveland State Vikings pulled away late from Purdue Fort Wayne in a 72-60 decision on Monday (Jan. 16) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
