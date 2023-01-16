Bengals survive ‘do-or-die’ wild card battle with Ravens: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it
BEREA, Ohio -- What can new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz do with a player like Myles Garrett? And what does Calvin Johnson have to do with it?. Before we get to that, it might help to start by looking at another edge rusher drafted first overall who played for Schwartz.
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 for Wednesday action, NFL Divisional Round games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Even though the NFL Wild Card round is in the books, eligible Ohioans can look ahead to a busy schedule this...
New defensive coordinator needs to get talented Browns players to coalesce as a team
Is it possible that the new defensive coordinator coming to the Cleveland Browns may realize that we have many talented athletic players who lack character -- the ability to play as a team? (“Schwartz is safe hire, and a smart one,” Terry Pluto, Jan. 18). Jim Schwartz will...
How Jim Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Jim Schwartz held a press conference at the team’s practice facility. After the press conference, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked back on what Schwartz had to say. They discuss how hiring Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and what the Browns need to add to their pass rush.
A homecoming for Jim Schwartz could be exactly what Kevin Stefanski needs – Terry Pluto
BEREA, Ohio – If the Browns were going to keep Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, they needed to do something like this ... This being hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Make that a big time defensive coordinator with a long history of success, especially in situations that needed revival.
Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz owes his NFL coaching career to Bill Belichick
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz takes the practice field for the first time this spring, he’ll undoubtedly hear Bill Belichick’s voice ringing in his ears. He’ll have fond memories of being one of Belichick’s 20/20s back in the early 90s, the young...
Caesars Ohio promo code: best NBA, NFL Playoffs bonus this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors across the Buckeye State will be in luck when they apply our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here. Thanks...
Jim Schwartz’s scheme magnifies strengths and weaknesses of current Browns roster: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Schwartz brings a ton of experience and stability to the Browns organization. He has been a defensive coordinator for three different teams, along with being the head coach of the Detroit Lions. More importantly, he brings Super Bowl experience and the attention to detail needed to reach that level.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get set for NFL Divisional Playoffs with $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NFL Playoffs with the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer this week, and lock in $200 in...
Browns new DC Jim Schwartz: Only one place would outdo the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia ‘and we’re here right now’
BEREA, Ohio — By the time Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz went to Baltimore in 1996 with the old Cleveland Browns, he had already developed a deep appreciation and affection for Browns fans and felt their searing pain over the team leaving town. Now that he’s back, he...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0