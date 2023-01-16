ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama Basketball Player Charged With Capital Murder

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

A junior reserve forward on the men’s basketball team at the University of Alabama was charged with capital murder in connection with an early morning shooting death near campus on Sunday. The university said in a statement several hours after his arrest that Darius Miles, 21, had been removed from campus and was no longer a member of the team. “The University of Alabama's utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the statement read. Miles was charged alongside Michael Lynn Davis, 20, for allegedly opening fire into a car less than half a mile from the Tuscaloosa campus, killing 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in the passenger seat. Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the motive for the shooting appeared to have been “a minor argument” that the suspects had had with Harris and the driver of the vehicle. In footage outside the Tuscaloosa County Jail obtained by AL.com, a visibly emotional Miles can be heard saying, “I love you more than you can imagine,” to someone as law enforcement escorts him away.

