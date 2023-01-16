ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

CBS Detroit

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100 mph chase

A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Visibility poor in Kearney, stranded drivers in Phelps County

KEARNEY, Neb. - Visibility is so bad in parts of south central Nebraska today that emergency personnel don't feel comfortable traveling outside of towns. This video is from Kearney, but conditions south of town are much worse. The Phelps County Sheriff sent a message to media shortly after noon that there was zero visibility in the county. The Sheriff's Office received several reports of stranded drivers but deputies were having trouble getting to them because of the heavy snow and high winds.
KEARNEY, NE
KCCI.com

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
KEARNEY, NE
KKTV

13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
AURORA, NE
iheart.com

South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue

(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
BELLEVUE, NE
Kearney Hub

Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions will get worse for Grand Island. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hasn’t stopped. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, plows are working on clearing the roads. In the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klin.com

NSP, NDOT Urge Residents to Prepare for Wednesday Storm

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging Nebraskans to prepare for significant travel effects stemming from the Wednesday’s upcoming storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the Lincoln/Lancaster County area expecting about two to six inches. “This storm will...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state

HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE

