Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100 mph chase
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
News Channel Nebraska
Visibility poor in Kearney, stranded drivers in Phelps County
KEARNEY, Neb. - Visibility is so bad in parts of south central Nebraska today that emergency personnel don't feel comfortable traveling outside of towns. This video is from Kearney, but conditions south of town are much worse. The Phelps County Sheriff sent a message to media shortly after noon that there was zero visibility in the county. The Sheriff's Office received several reports of stranded drivers but deputies were having trouble getting to them because of the heavy snow and high winds.
KCCI.com
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
KKTV
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.
Denver man allegedly pointed stolen handgun at driver in Nebraska
A Colorado man was arrested along Interstate 80 in Nebraska after allegedly brandishing a handgun toward another driver.
1011now.com
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
Kearney Hub
Family discusses missing Aurora couple
Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
iheart.com
South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue
(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
Kearney Hub
Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple
The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions will get worse for Grand Island. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hasn’t stopped. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, plows are working on clearing the roads. In the...
klin.com
NSP, NDOT Urge Residents to Prepare for Wednesday Storm
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging Nebraskans to prepare for significant travel effects stemming from the Wednesday’s upcoming storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the Lincoln/Lancaster County area expecting about two to six inches. “This storm will...
News Channel Nebraska
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation expects winter weather to directly hit Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — Front-end loaders dumped thousands of pounds of pure salt into snow plows and their trailers Tuesday. A state official describes it as a sign of how serious he's taking this week's winter weather. NDOT highway maintenance supervisor Jay Partch says he expects a metro portion of...
Comments / 0