TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A class of 42 sixth graders took over a Kansas Senate Committee hearing this morning in an effort to get a dinosaur named the state's land fossil. While there are some out there who might call the lawmakers who roam the halls of the State House fossils, or maybe dinosaurs, there's a giant lizard native to Kansas who wants its title back, according to students at Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard. Their math teacher is the grandson of the man who found the fossil scientists determined was the first specimen of its species on record.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO