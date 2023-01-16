Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop to close after...
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Commissioners approve additional paid holiday for Sedgwick County employees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County employees will get an additional paid holiday. County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to add Presidents Day as a paid holiday in 2023. Commissioners last year voted to replace Presidents Day with Juneteenth on the paid holiday calendar. Commissioner Ryan Baty said adding a paid...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County unveils free public alert system
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management has launched the first phase of a free service that can notify residents by phone or email of emergencies or important news. Residents can can opt-in to receive messages regarding public safety, health, weather or other community bulletins. The county said in...
KAKE TV
'We need to see action': Wichita homeless task force holds first meeting
71 days, that is how long the City of Wichita estimates is the average time someone is homeless in the community. It’s a number many are wanting to drop to zero. Wednesday, the first step was taken toward that goal. “We are getting aggressive when it comes to attacking the issues of homelessness here in Wichita,” Mayor Brandon Whipple told reporters,
KAKE TV
SpaceX president tours Wichita manufacturers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - In the hangar where "Doc" the B-29 sits as a showcase of Wichita's aviation past, dozens of people gathered to hear about the City's potential future. Tuesday, Senator Jerry Moran introduced the president of the space exploration company SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, to several local businesses and government leaders at a reception inside the hanger. As well as leading her on a tour of three different local aerospace manufacturers in Sedgwick county.
Looking for cheap eggs as prices climb? We compared sales at Wichita grocery stores
Where can you snag the cheapest carton of eggs? We made a list.
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
KAKE TV
1 killed in southeast Wichita vehicle vs. pedestrian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has been killed in southeast Wichita vehicle vs pedestrian. The incident happened at Harry and Edgemore, just after 8:00 p.m. This story is breaking and will be updated.
New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
Oh my Goddard: Political ambush puts Hunter Larkin back in mayor’s seat; manager fired | Opinion
Sleazy palace coup in Goddard clears the way for ethically challenged ex-mayor’s return to power.
Report released on death at Wichita water treatment plant construction site
55-year-old Manuel Esparza died in the accident that happened March 10, 2022.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
KAKE TV
Students appear before Senate Committee, hope to get dinosaur named 'state land fossil'
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A class of 42 sixth graders took over a Kansas Senate Committee hearing this morning in an effort to get a dinosaur named the state's land fossil. While there are some out there who might call the lawmakers who roam the halls of the State House fossils, or maybe dinosaurs, there's a giant lizard native to Kansas who wants its title back, according to students at Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard. Their math teacher is the grandson of the man who found the fossil scientists determined was the first specimen of its species on record.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
KAKE TV
Days long ‘computer network disruption’ continues in Derby, under federal investigation
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Federal law enforcement is investigating what the City of Derby is calling a “computer network disruption.”. City Manager Kiel Mangus said IT staff discovered the problem on Saturday, Jan. 14. The city’s email network is down. “They’re evaluating our system to see, you know,...
Conklin and Goss appointed to City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council appointed Stuart Conklin to the Northeast District seat being vacated by Jade Piros de Carvalho and Stacy Goss to the At-Large seat on the council being vacated by Sara Bagwell in their meeting on Tuesday. Mr. Conklin is a long-time partner in...
KAKE TV
South Wichita bike shop, opened in 1963, to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A decades-old bike shop is closing in south Wichita. Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop opened in 1963. Owner Alan Keimig said he bought it from its original owners, Tom and Louise Sawyer, in the 1990s. “I’m really, really almost sorry that I'm leaving because I feel like...
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
Gas line hit during construction in Hutchinson
A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.
