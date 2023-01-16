Read full article on original website
Colleen White
3d ago
The vast amount of loved ones and friends she's lost along the way living so long has got to be hard alone, not counting her life experiences. What her eyes have seen and her ears have heard is like a walking dictionary.
Reply(1)
9
Rhonda Fricke
2d ago
Happy Birthday Ma’am, I hope your day is filled with joy, laughter & more Love than y’all your yesterdays. I would love to sit with you & talk, I believe we could All learn from you on how our world looks/looked through your eyes.
Reply
4
Chianta Young
2d ago
Happy 114th Birthday God is Truly Amazing. God allow me to LOVE and LIVE like that. God I Speak Long Life and Longevity.
Reply
5
Related
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Georgia state trooper shot by protester at 'Cop City' near Atlanta
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them and wounded a state trooper on Wednesday near the scene of a new police training facility in suburban Atlanta.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WALB 10
Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
State leaders ‘hell bent’ on ending housing foster kids in DFCS offices
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Georgia
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
10NEWS
'I'm the luckiest man in the world' | Georgia man with terminal cancer gets wheelchair for his furry best friend
ATLANTA — A Georgia man with terminal cancer is raising money, but not for himself. Andrew Kuzyk said his final wish is to get a wheelchair for his dog, Champ, who was born with no front legs. Kuzyk contacted 11Alive as he was attempting to raise money for the...
Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters
Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Georgia residents could get up to $500 cash back in Gov. Kemp's next budget
Georgia taxpayers might be able to expect some money returned to them sometime this year. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) suggested that taxpayers may receive some money back in response to a surplus in the state, with individuals getting $250 and joint filers getting $500. The pitch was made during a meeting he had with state lawmakers on Tuesday, where he wanted to return some of the state's $6.57 billion surplus back to taxpayers, according to WSB-TV.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Top 20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I’ve been exploring the North Georgia mountains since I was a young boy, camping and hiking with my parents and our church youth group (which they led). In my 20s I got...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
fox5atlanta.com
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, microbiologist warns pandemic-weary Georgians not to let up their guard
ATLANTA - For nearly 3 years, microbiologist Amber Schmidtke has been tracking the COVID-19 outbreak in Georgia, for followers of her online newsletter, focusing on things like the daily case counts and the number of people testing positive on PCR tests. "So, it's interesting right now because I feel like...
Comments / 37