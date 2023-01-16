ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 37

Colleen White
3d ago

The vast amount of loved ones and friends she's lost along the way living so long has got to be hard alone, not counting her life experiences. What her eyes have seen and her ears have heard is like a walking dictionary.

Reply(1)
9
Rhonda Fricke
2d ago

Happy Birthday Ma’am, I hope your day is filled with joy, laughter & more Love than y’all your yesterdays. I would love to sit with you & talk, I believe we could All learn from you on how our world looks/looked through your eyes.

Reply
4
Chianta Young
2d ago

Happy 114th Birthday God is Truly Amazing. God allow me to LOVE and LIVE like that. God I Speak Long Life and Longevity.

Reply
5
Related
WALB 10

Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record

In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters

Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Georgia residents could get up to $500 cash back in Gov. Kemp's next budget

Georgia taxpayers might be able to expect some money returned to them sometime this year. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) suggested that taxpayers may receive some money back in response to a surplus in the state, with individuals getting $250 and joint filers getting $500. The pitch was made during a meeting he had with state lawmakers on Tuesday, where he wanted to return some of the state's $6.57 billion surplus back to taxpayers, according to WSB-TV.
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Top 20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I’ve been exploring the North Georgia mountains since I was a young boy, camping and hiking with my parents and our church youth group (which they led). In my 20s I got...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy