Topeka church honors MLK’s dream

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with service and prayer.

New Mount Zion Baptist church concluded its first day of worship with a service dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. Members gathered to celebrate his legacy with live music, dancing and sermons.

Churches from all denominations were welcome to join the celebration. Lead Pastor Delmar White says this in part carries out MLK’s dream.

“We’re recognizing our need to really work together in the spirit of Dr. King,” White said. “Communities breaking down barriers, breaking down our ideas of separatism, and bringing us together. I think this is putting it into action so people can see it.”

New Mount Zion will hold an official service Monday evening to celebrate the holiday.

