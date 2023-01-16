Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
One year ago, 'ice-in' was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee; this year, only a few pockets of ice have developed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — January’s unusual warmth and lack of snow continue to create problems for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire. >> Snowmobiling season in New Hampshire off to slow start due to mild temperatures, lack of snow. The ice is currently very thin on many ponds and lakes.
WMUR.com
New information released about discovery of woman's body in town bordering New Hampshire
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police said a womanfound dead at a recycling processing center in a community that borders New Hampshire is from Vermont. The body was discovered Tuesday morning at the Casella center in Hartford, Vermont, and police said Wednesday that the remains have been tentatively identified as belonging to a woman from the Hartford, Vermont, area.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game help rescue bear cub behind Alstead business
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A lone bear cub was rescued in Alstead. One local viewer said a cub had been spotted behind Alstead General Store since Sunday. Tuesday morning, it was finally rescued with the help of New Hampshire Fish and Game. The viewer said the little one will be...
mynbc5.com
Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.
CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
WMUR.com
Barricaded man inside Hudson home prompts shelter-in-place advisory
Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Ex-Coworker ID'd As Man Found Dead Outside Resident's Boylston Home: Police
Police have released more information related to a death investigation that started after a body was found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts last week. Boylston Police responded to a call from a resident who said that a man with a gun had knocked on his door around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the department said on Facebook.
WCAX
WMUR.com
whdh.com
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
WMUR.com
Suspect in October Manchester shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with an October shooting in downtown Manchester that left a bullet hole in a vehicle near Union and Auburn streets. Levi Glum faces charges of attempted assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Marshals arrested...
WMUR.com
Police warn of vehicle break-ins at Mount Sunapee Ski Resort
NEWBURY, N.H. — Police are reminding skiers to keep valuables out of sight after reports of vehicle break-ins at Mount Sunapee Ski Resort. Police said they began receiving multiple reports of the break-ins at various parking areas shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. They are reminding the public to remove...
WNYT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thieves steal pricey paintings from Pittsfield bar
Two paintings at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield were stolen. A reward is offered for information leading to their return.
Pittsfield police seek help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in Ski Area incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying two suspects.
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night."We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics...
nhbr.com
Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan
Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
DA: Field crews search for missing woman, Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Field crews used drones and K9s on Sunday to search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday, the district attorney said. Tee was was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m.
