Westmoreland, NH

Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.

CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
CASTLETON, VT
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
HARTFORD, VT
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
MANCHESTER, NH
Police warn of vehicle break-ins at Mount Sunapee Ski Resort

NEWBURY, N.H. — Police are reminding skiers to keep valuables out of sight after reports of vehicle break-ins at Mount Sunapee Ski Resort. Police said they began receiving multiple reports of the break-ins at various parking areas shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. They are reminding the public to remove...
NEWBURY, NH
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night."We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics...
BROOKFIELD, MA
Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan

Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
LEBANON, NH
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
SHAFTSBURY, VT

