Women’s Basketball: Epstein: Northwestern shows flashes of offensive success but lacks a complete performance in sixth straight loss

Fresh off two narrow losses to Rutgers and Michigan, Northwestern was supposed to be on a road trip to Iowa this Wednesday. That game was scrapped the day prior, with the Wildcats citing “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” within the program as the reason for the postponement. NU only had six of 12 players available, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. As of right now, NU and Iowa are actively working with the Big Ten to get the game rescheduled.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO