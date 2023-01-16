Women’s Basketball: Epstein: Northwestern shows flashes of offensive success but lacks a complete performance in sixth straight loss

Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: What Northwestern can glean from COVID-19 pause
Fresh off two narrow losses to Rutgers and Michigan, Northwestern was supposed to be on a road trip to Iowa this Wednesday. That game was scrapped the day prior, with the Wildcats citing “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” within the program as the reason for the postponement. NU only had six of 12 players available, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. As of right now, NU and Iowa are actively working with the Big Ten to get the game rescheduled.
Daily Northwestern
NU pushes for Ryan Field renovation, 7th Ward neighbors criticize expected repercussions
Northwestern announced plans Sept. 28 for a complete renovation of Ryan Field. The school would revamp the stadium, limiting seat capacity but adding concerts and alcohol sales. But for residents of the 7th Ward, where Ryan Field is located, the renovation raises a number of concerns: noise and traffic during...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot
In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
Daily Northwestern
Rampant bike theft poses issue for Evanston residents, Northwestern students
It took just more than an hour for Weinberg freshman Adam Valiji’s new bike to disappear from the bike racks outside the Norris University Center. “I looked everywhere,” he said. “I thought maybe I just parked it somewhere else, and then I found a bike lock, so I knew that it got stolen.”
Daily Northwestern
Proposed bike trail brings promise, peril to the 5th ward
Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) remembers making the journey many times when he was young. It started with sneaking through the Canal Shores Golf Course and venturing down a back alley before dodging the cars screaming down Green Bay Road. Burns, who grew up in the 7th ward, would often make...
Daily Northwestern
Local News Accelerator announces Mackenzie Warren as director
Media executive Mackenzie Warren (Medill ’00) is the new director of the Local News Accelerator, the Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications announced Jan. 10. The program, a part of Medill’s Local News Initiative, aims to strengthen local news organizations. Warren will work with local outlets...
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Philz Coffee offers a chance to warm up and relax this Evanston winter
Walking in, I immediately fell in love with the way Philz Coffee is set up, with its welcoming atmosphere and delicious variety of drinks. The coffee shop sits at 1030 Davis St. — a bit further away from campus than popular cafes like Colectivo Coffee and Newport Coffee House.
Daily Northwestern
Demand for social services in Evanston rises, spreads social workers thin
This article contains mention of domestic violence. Evanston Victim Advocates Kelli Nelson and Ariel Jackson handled over 1,500 social service assistance cases in 2022, from domestic violence to mental health. Social workers across the city are facing rising demand for their services, and this isn’t just a local phenomenon. Nationwide,...
Daily Northwestern
Police Chief Schenita Stewart discusses community concerns, policing mental health crises
Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart spoke at a virtual community meeting Wednesday, presented by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP. Stewart addressed questions from moderator and LWV member Helen Gagel about her time in office, allegations of racism in the Evanston Police Department, community policing and police approaches to mental health crises. The two also focused on Stewart’s ties to the Evanston community.
Daily Northwestern
Small landlords frustrated at delay in federal aid
City Council approved a plan last March to give financial support to small and medium-sized landlords using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. But landlords haven’t yet received any aid, leaving some frustrated. Evanston received approximately $43 million in ARPA funding to address the city’s economic fallout from...
