Effective: 2023-01-19 03:41:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO