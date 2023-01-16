Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper San Joaquin River, Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:41:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING Showers are tapering off. Only light additional snowfall accumulations are expected. For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call 800-427-7623.
