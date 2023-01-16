Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago ILEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Peggy Tarr: Americans pursue King’s mission
On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, I was pleased to see ways in which individuals and communities in America honored Dr. King and his pursuit of peace, equality and brotherhood. I thought of the lyrics of the poem/song America the Beautiful that I heard on that day in a recording by Ray Charles.
evanstonroundtable.com
Community lights a candle for MLK Day
The word “love” echoed in Northwestern University’s Alice Millar Chapel – bouncing on the stained glass windows as it hopped off each speaker’s tongue. Residents packed the chapel pews Monday afternoon for a candlelight vigil in honor of the Baptist minister and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday afternoon, who would have turned 94 on Jan. 15.
DuSable Black History Museum celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- People across the Chicago area are acting out the teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the holiday celebrating the life of the civil rights icon.The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is hosting a series of events.The events kick off with a children's story time at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day at 740 E. 56th Pl. Doors open at 10 a.m., and you can find a full list of events here.You can view multiple films including Boycott at 11:30 a.m. and For the Record at noon. For the Record features a taping of elders...
evanstonroundtable.com
Hundreds march in fourth Walk for Warmth on MLK Day
Over the weekend, with the Monday morning forecast calling for a rainstorm, the organizers of Evanston’s annual Walk for Warmth had a decision to make: postpone or keep the event going rain or shine?. Working with other community leaders like Rev. Michael Nabors, the senior pastor at Second Baptist...
newcity.com
A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”
The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
evanstonroundtable.com
Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners
The Evanston Chamber of Commerce recognizes the following individuals who stepped up to the plate for the Evanston business community in 2022. Come join us as we recognize Evanston’s Business Person of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Public Service Person of the Year for 2022 at the Evanston Chamber’s Annual Awards celebration. The program will also include other awards, acknowledgements, and milestones, accompanied by a 3-course meal, raffle, and other festivities.
evanstonroundtable.com
No exception to library firearms policy, director says
In an apparent rebuke to the off-duty officer who drew his gun on a homeless man in the Evanston Public Library earlier this month, the top library official said there’s no exception to the prohibition against firearms for anyone working there as a safety monitor. Evanston Public Library policy...
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
evanstonroundtable.com
Les Jacobson: The write stuff
Along with the winter solstice come annual new year’s resolutions, a tradition said to be thousands of years old. The most popular resolutions are exercise more, lose weight and get organized. These are all fine and worthy goals. But I have another – more demanding perhaps but arguably more valuable: consider writing for the RoundTable.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
Proposed Little Village Community Center Seeks to Improve Health Equity
Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, advocates in Chicago are continuing his mission of inclusion, working to ensure marginalized communities have equal access to health care. Those behind the 11-year project called "Focal Point," an initiative that seeks to provide the city's West and Southwest side communities greater opportunity to thrive, hope to see their ideas come to fruition.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Surveying roofs and gutters can be daunting and take up to an hour, but the task is simplified by a drone. “It saves me a lot of time,” Carlos Medina, an estimator for Etruscan Gutters and Roofing, said of the $600 drone that takes airborne video.
Brandon Johnson and Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia duke it out on mayoral campaign trail
CHICAGO — In the race for mayor, two well-financed candidates who came up in politics as grassroots organizers are going at it. “As we take steps forward it’s clear that Congressman Garcia has taken a step back, right? Because he didn’t stand up for the people of the Southeast of Chicago when General Iron was […]
evanstonroundtable.com
‘She totally saved us’
Barbara Smith and Nelly play at the Lee Street Beach on Wednesday. Smith bought the dog just before the pandemic. “She totally saved us,” Smith said. “Our grown-up daughters came home for three months. They were happy to have something other than me and my husband to focus on.” Smith wishes the city’s dog beach was still open. It closed December 21. The city plans to reopen the beach this spring when dog beach passes are available. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
evanstonroundtable.com
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses – Awe-Sauce expanding via crowd funding
A few weeks ago I wrote a column about Al’s Deli struggling to pay its rent. As part of the newsletter and the article we included the link to the GoFundMe page that a customer had started for Al’s Deli in 2020. I took a look at the...
Crime is on Chicagoans’ minds. Here’s how nine mayoral hopefuls say they would address it.
South Side resident Sherri Allen-Reeves is still looking for a candidate to support for Chicago mayor and, like many voters, she’s looking for someone who can best address the city’s violent crime. From the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, where she lives, to Bronzeville, where she works as a homeless...
oakpark.com
Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt
On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
Comments / 0