Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Peggy Tarr: Americans pursue King’s mission

On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, I was pleased to see ways in which individuals and communities in America honored Dr. King and his pursuit of peace, equality and brotherhood. I thought of the lyrics of the poem/song America the Beautiful that I heard on that day in a recording by Ray Charles.
evanstonroundtable.com

Community lights a candle for MLK Day

The word “love” echoed in Northwestern University’s Alice Millar Chapel – bouncing on the stained glass windows as it hopped off each speaker’s tongue. Residents packed the chapel pews Monday afternoon for a candlelight vigil in honor of the Baptist minister and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday afternoon, who would have turned 94 on Jan. 15.
CBS Chicago

DuSable Black History Museum celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- People across the Chicago area are acting out the teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the holiday celebrating the life of the civil rights icon.The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is hosting a series of events.The events kick off with a children's story time at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day at 740 E. 56th Pl. Doors open at 10 a.m., and you can find a full list of events here.You can view multiple films including Boycott at 11:30 a.m. and For the Record at noon. For the Record features a taping of elders...
evanstonroundtable.com

Hundreds march in fourth Walk for Warmth on MLK Day

Over the weekend, with the Monday morning forecast calling for a rainstorm, the organizers of Evanston’s annual Walk for Warmth had a decision to make: postpone or keep the event going rain or shine?. Working with other community leaders like Rev. Michael Nabors, the senior pastor at Second Baptist...
newcity.com

A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”

The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
evanstonroundtable.com

Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

The Evanston Chamber of Commerce recognizes the following individuals who stepped up to the plate for the Evanston business community in 2022. Come join us as we recognize Evanston’s Business Person of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Public Service Person of the Year for 2022 at the Evanston Chamber’s Annual Awards celebration. The program will also include other awards, acknowledgements, and milestones, accompanied by a 3-course meal, raffle, and other festivities.
evanstonroundtable.com

No exception to library firearms policy, director says

In an apparent rebuke to the off-duty officer who drew his gun on a homeless man in the Evanston Public Library earlier this month, the top library official said there’s no exception to the prohibition against firearms for anyone working there as a safety monitor. Evanston Public Library policy...
News Talk 1490

Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
evanstonroundtable.com

Les Jacobson: The write stuff

Along with the winter solstice come annual new year’s resolutions, a tradition said to be thousands of years old. The most popular resolutions are exercise more, lose weight and get organized. These are all fine and worthy goals. But I have another – more demanding perhaps but arguably more valuable: consider writing for the RoundTable.
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
NBC Chicago

Proposed Little Village Community Center Seeks to Improve Health Equity

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, advocates in Chicago are continuing his mission of inclusion, working to ensure marginalized communities have equal access to health care. Those behind the 11-year project called "Focal Point," an initiative that seeks to provide the city's West and Southwest side communities greater opportunity to thrive, hope to see their ideas come to fruition.
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest

Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Surveying roofs and gutters can be daunting and take up to an hour, but the task is simplified by a drone. “It saves me a lot of time,” Carlos Medina, an estimator for Etruscan Gutters and Roofing, said of the $600 drone that takes airborne video.
evanstonroundtable.com

‘She totally saved us’

Barbara Smith and Nelly play at the Lee Street Beach on Wednesday. Smith bought the dog just before the pandemic. “She totally saved us,” Smith said. “Our grown-up daughters came home for three months. They were happy to have something other than me and my husband to focus on.” Smith wishes the city’s dog beach was still open. It closed December 21. The city plans to reopen the beach this spring when dog beach passes are available. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
oakpark.com

Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt

On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out

Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
