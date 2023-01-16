Ethan Chapin was one of four students killed in an off-campus University of Idaho apartment in November Ethan Chapin's mother is paying tribute to her son as his two siblings return to the University of Idaho. Chapin, 20, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, were killed in an off-campus apartment in November. Police have since arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. On Wednesday, Ethan's mother reflected on his life and shared...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO