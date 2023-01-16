ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Utah obituary: ‘Family’ man who killed 7 ‘lived a life of service’

A man accused of murdering his wife and kids in Utah was remembered in an obituary as a “family” type who “lived a life of service,” drawing scrutiny from many. Michael Haight’s obituary leaves out how police believe he died — by shooting himself after killing seven other family members in the home, including his wife’s mother, McClatchy News previously reported.
UTAH STATE
People

Mother of Idaho Victim Remembers 'Carefree' and 'Happy' Son as His Siblings Return to University

Ethan Chapin was one of four students killed in an off-campus University of Idaho apartment in November Ethan Chapin's mother is paying tribute to her son as his two siblings return to the University of Idaho. Chapin, 20, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, were killed in an off-campus apartment in November. Police have since arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. On Wednesday, Ethan's mother reflected on his life and shared...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy