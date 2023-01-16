Read full article on original website
Grenada to hire Lafayette’s Michael Fair as next football coach
GRENADA, (Miss)- Grenada is hiring Lafayette’s Michael Fair to be the program’s next head football coach. The hiring was approved by the Grenada School District at its board meeting Tuesday evening. Fair spent the last seven seasons as the Commodores’ head coach and led them to a 58-29...
UPDATE: Lake Lamar Bruce Road Bridge Closure
SALTILLO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A county road bridge leading to Lake Lamar Bruce has been closed. The bridge, located on Lake Lamar Bruce Rd at the Saltillo city limits, has been deemed unsafe by Lee County. The closure is expected to last up to 120 days. Lamar Bruce...
Local students compete for VFW Youth Scholarship award
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What does your country mean to you?. Local students answered that question and more as they competed at the middle and high school levels for the VFW Youth Scholarship awards. High school students wrote and read individual essays in the Voice of Democracy competition. Middle...
Woman faces domestic violence charges in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend shooting in Macon landed a woman in jail facing Domestic Violence charges. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a...
Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week. Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon. According to a press release, 24-year-old...
Columbus Police search for second suspect in Monday’s burglary case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor. They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away. Investigators have not...
Lee County Library debuts new bookmobile for Lee, Itawamba Counties
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new “library on wheels” made its debut. The new Lee County Library Bookmobile is now ready to take the adventure of reading to schools and other places in Lee and Itawamba Counties. The Mercedes Sprint vehicle can hold more than 1,500...
Lowndes County School District adopts modified school calender
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For some students, it always feels like Summer vacation gets shorter every year. This year that will be a reality for children in one district. In Lowndes County, the 2023-2024 school year will get off to an early start. The Lowndes County School district...
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
City of Eupora marched to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – As area residents gather to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., they also are looking ahead to continuing his work to achieve justice and equality for all people. “Martin Luther King Day I remember this day. I remember the Day...
Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
Lamar County man arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Lamar County man is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Investigators believe 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner shot into a car on Tower Road in Vernon Friday. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was treated for injuries that investigators said were not life-threatening. The...
