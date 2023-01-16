ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

More people are interested in having a garage sale to earn extra cash

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
Families are clearing the clutter in their homes to make some extra cash. Selling things like clothing or home goods.

That money adds up and goes straight to their pockets.

“Having the extra cash is going to be something you can bring into your family to treat your family and have the things that you want,” said Nitsch.

Nitsch and his wife Elizabeth have made their garage sale a four-day event and they’ve noticed they’re not the only ones.

“I did notice a couple more pop-up signs over last night and this morning so I’m guessing a lot of people are trying to do the same thing,” said Nitsch.

Nitsch said the money from this sale will go towards groceries and gas.

“The price of formula, toddler food, dippers. That’s what is really impacting our family,” he said.

It’s a similar situation for Dave Alexander. He’s hosting a garage sale in the west side of Corpus Christi.

Alexander tells KRIS 6 News there’s overall more interest in garage sales. People looking to purchase items at a fair price.

“It’s picking up. More and more people are having garage sales because more people are getting money,” said Alexander.

For families who can’t have a garage sale but still want to make some extra cash. There are other ways to do it.

Through social media or at places like Threads off Everheart Rd where they make an offer for your clothes.

