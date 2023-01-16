Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
KGO
Cowboys stick with kicker Brett Maher, expect rebound vs. 49ers
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will go into the divisional round of the playoffs at the San Francisco 49ers with kicker Brett Maher battling the yips. Maher became the first player in any NFL game since 1932 --a span of 16,207 regular-season and playoff contests -- to miss four extra point attempts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.
KGO
How DeMeco Ryans of 49ers became prime NFL head-coach candidate
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It didn't take long after the Houston Texans used the No. 33 pick in the 2006 NFL draft on linebacker DeMeco Ryans for everyone in the organization to recognize something special. As fate would have it, that Texans coaching staff included a handful of future San...
KGO
Top 2022 NFL rookies: Ranking 10 best first-years, plus risers
The 2022 NFL season's rookie class was truly impressive. Two running backs broke 1,000 rushing yards, while two receivers hit 1,000 receiving yards. Seven players scored at least five times from scrimmage. Twelve first-year defenders had three or more sacks, four had 100-plus tackles, and nine had three or more interceptions. Eight quarterbacks started at least one game, and one currently has his team in the divisional round of the playoffs.
KGO
What's next for Tom Brady? Experts predict landing spots, Bucs' QB plan
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs-- in a31-14 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboysin the wild-card round--which means the greatest quarterback in league history is again an unrestricted free agent. The 45-year-old Brady has been coy about his future, but he's still playing at a high level; he recently broke his own record for most completions in a season.
KGO
Tennessee Titans name Ran Carthon, top 49ers exec, as new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans have hired Ran Carthon, the San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel, as their new general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday. Carthon interviewed for the job Friday with a panel of Titans executives, including controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk. He brings 15 years of experience to the Titans.
