Flagstaff, AZ

KTAR.com

3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week

PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff snow helping Arizona's water needs

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The high country was hit with another round of snow on Tuesday, making January’s snowfall amount the most in over a decade, according to Salt River Project. There aren’t many days in the immediate forecast where Flagstaff temperatures surpass 40 degrees but when there is...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather

Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way

A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Rain and snow expected in Arizona this weekend

Northern Arizona will get more snow this weekend as there is a winter storm warning in effect for the Flagstaff area from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible and heavy snow is likely according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs

The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff City Trash and Recycling Collection Alterations

Residential trash collection services are anticipated to resume Wednesday morning, Jan. 18 and. will remain on a delayed schedule for the remainder of the week. All residential recycling and bulky waste collection will be suspended for the remainder of the. week to allow crews to catch up with residential trash...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Flagstaff, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Reminds Owners to License Their Dogs

One of the missions of the Prescott Valley Police Animal Control Unit is to educate dog owners about leashing, licensing, and vaccinating their dogs against rabies in compliance with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter Six. Prescott Valley Town Code requires all dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley be licensed....
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

