Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100 Things to do in Sedona, ArizonaMomJunkySedona, AZ
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff tries to dig itself out amid big winter storm
Arizona is still feeling the effects of a big winter storm that brought rain to the Phoenix area and snow to the high country. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff.
AZFamily
Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snow helping Arizona's water needs
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The high country was hit with another round of snow on Tuesday, making January’s snowfall amount the most in over a decade, according to Salt River Project. There aren’t many days in the immediate forecast where Flagstaff temperatures surpass 40 degrees but when there is...
AZFamily
Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
AZFamily
Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
knau.org
Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way
A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.
AZFamily
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Pair of storms expected to bring snow to northern Arizona during holiday weekend
FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Major storms are expected to hit the U.S. Southwest over the holiday weekend, dumping heavy snow in the highest elevations and rain in the deserts, along with wind that could knock out power and topple trees, weather forecasters said. The National Weather Service said Flagstaff and...
kjzz.org
Rain and snow expected in Arizona this weekend
Northern Arizona will get more snow this weekend as there is a winter storm warning in effect for the Flagstaff area from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible and heavy snow is likely according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff City Trash and Recycling Collection Alterations
Residential trash collection services are anticipated to resume Wednesday morning, Jan. 18 and. will remain on a delayed schedule for the remainder of the week. All residential recycling and bulky waste collection will be suspended for the remainder of the. week to allow crews to catch up with residential trash...
Flagstaff, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Lee Williams High School soccer team will have a game with Coconino High School on January 17, 2023, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Reminds Owners to License Their Dogs
One of the missions of the Prescott Valley Police Animal Control Unit is to educate dog owners about leashing, licensing, and vaccinating their dogs against rabies in compliance with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter Six. Prescott Valley Town Code requires all dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley be licensed....
fox10phoenix.com
45K suspected fentanyl pills found during northern Arizona traffic stop; 2 suspects arrested
HAPPY JACK, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after authorities say they found about 45,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop along a northern Arizona highway. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Jan. 17 pulled over a vehicle that committed a traffic violation along Highway 87 near milepost 333.
Comments / 0